Illegal Hits, Kills 18-Year-Cop in St. Louis, Charged With DWI

Grayson Bakich | 4:34 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Another crime that would not have happened if we had a secure border. Another Angel Family to add to the ever-growing list.

Out in St. Louis, Missouri, 18-year police officer David Lee was responding to a single-car crash around 8:30 AM  involving a Ferguson firefighter.

Advertisement

As Officer Lee was pulling out traffic cones to cordon off that crash site, a drunk driver named Ramon Arnaldo Chavez-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from an unknown country but evidently somewhere in Latin America, struck Lee after his car spun out as he drove around 71 miles an hour in a 55 mph zone after fresh rain.

Thankfully, the firefighter, an unnamed woman, quickly called for help, but Lee sadly passed away in the hospital.

Lee leaves behind a wife, a son, and a daughter.

Advertisement

"Lee served the city of St. Louis with honor and integrity. We’re devastated and heartbroken, but we will continue to serve the city of St. Louis and make our fallen officer proud," said St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy.

Two hours after the incident, Chavez-Rodriguez was found to have a blood alcohol content of .10, which is just over the 0.08 legal limit. Keep in mind that it was two hours later, meaning he must have been even more intoxicated when it happened.

This is not the first time Chavez-Rodriguez has been charged with driving under the influence, having pled guilty to a second charge in 2020, which also involved him abusing a woman and trying to hit her with his car.

Still, I have said before that drunk driving incidents will continue to happen regardless of whether or not we have a secure border. This could have easily been a legal U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident who took the life of Officer Lee and left a family and his fellow St. Louis police in mourning.

However, as the Federation of American Immigration Reform (FAIR) noted earlier this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) logged over 43,000 drunk driving offenses between the fiscal years of 2018 and 2023, although fatality statistics were not recorded.

Advertisement

If we make 43,000 an absolute number, that means if there were no illegal aliens in this country, there would be 8,600 fewer drunk driving arrests per year. That does not sound like much, given how often DUI incidents happen, but as I said last time, twisting Democrats' own logic against them:

If it saves just one life, or in this case, possibly 8,600 lives every year, why not secure the border and deport these people?

Then again, 158 Democrats in the House just voted against a bill that would deport illegal aliens who are convicted of sex crimes, and another 189 previously voted against making sure only U.S. citizens can vote, so make of that what you will.

Grayson Bakich

News junkie, meme enthusiast, Florida Man, would-be wordsmith. Hold a Master's Degree in Political Science from UCF despite coming from a Noles family. I also write hard news for The Floridian if that is more your style but I'm probably more entertaining here.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CRIME ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

Trump May Have Just Received the Most Significant Endorsement of the 2024 Presidential Election Matt Margolis
Here's How Far Down the Road to WWIII Biden-Harris Has Taken Us Stephen Green
Did the Biden-Harris DOJ Put a Bounty on Trump’s Head? Matt Margolis
What Should the Israelis Blow Up Next? We Have a Few Suggestions. Scott Pinsker
Having A Potential Bomb in Your Pockets Just Made the World More Dangerous for You Greg Byrnes
The Left Wants You to Believe That Conspiracy Theories Only Come From the Right. Not So Fast. Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
This Is the Most Deliciously Devious Part About Israel's Exploding Pager Attacks
American Psychological Association Now Producing Unreal Children’s Propaganda
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement