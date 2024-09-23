Illegal Hits, Kills 18-Year-Cop in St. Louis, Charged With DWI

Another crime that would not have happened if we had a secure border. Another Angel Family to add to the ever-growing list.

Out in St. Louis, Missouri, 18-year police officer David Lee was responding to a single-car crash around 8:30 AM involving a Ferguson firefighter.

Advertisement

As Officer Lee was pulling out traffic cones to cordon off that crash site, a drunk driver named Ramon Arnaldo Chavez-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from an unknown country but evidently somewhere in Latin America, struck Lee after his car spun out as he drove around 71 miles an hour in a 55 mph zone after fresh rain.

Thankfully, the firefighter, an unnamed woman, quickly called for help, but Lee sadly passed away in the hospital.

Lee leaves behind a wife, a son, and a daughter.

St. Louis, MO: Unnamed suspect accused of hitting and killing police officer reported to be in the US illegally.



"The 24-year-old driver who hit [Police Officer David Lee] stayed at the scene of the crash and has been detained after showing signs of impairment, according to… pic.twitter.com/B7RrgHISou — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) September 23, 2024

Illegal alien Ramon A. Chavez-Rodriguez was charged with DWI - Death of Law Enforcement Personnel and Operating a Vehicle on a Highway Without a Valid License. https://t.co/7LLGQYxKxi pic.twitter.com/TM81X5liZK — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) September 23, 2024

Advertisement

"Lee served the city of St. Louis with honor and integrity. We’re devastated and heartbroken, but we will continue to serve the city of St. Louis and make our fallen officer proud," said St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy.

Two hours after the incident, Chavez-Rodriguez was found to have a blood alcohol content of .10, which is just over the 0.08 legal limit. Keep in mind that it was two hours later, meaning he must have been even more intoxicated when it happened.

This is not the first time Chavez-Rodriguez has been charged with driving under the influence, having pled guilty to a second charge in 2020, which also involved him abusing a woman and trying to hit her with his car.

Still, I have said before that drunk driving incidents will continue to happen regardless of whether or not we have a secure border. This could have easily been a legal U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident who took the life of Officer Lee and left a family and his fellow St. Louis police in mourning.

However, as the Federation of American Immigration Reform (FAIR) noted earlier this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) logged over 43,000 drunk driving offenses between the fiscal years of 2018 and 2023, although fatality statistics were not recorded.

Advertisement

If we make 43,000 an absolute number, that means if there were no illegal aliens in this country, there would be 8,600 fewer drunk driving arrests per year. That does not sound like much, given how often DUI incidents happen, but as I said last time, twisting Democrats' own logic against them:

If it saves just one life, or in this case, possibly 8,600 lives every year, why not secure the border and deport these people?

Then again, 158 Democrats in the House just voted against a bill that would deport illegal aliens who are convicted of sex crimes, and another 189 previously voted against making sure only U.S. citizens can vote, so make of that what you will.