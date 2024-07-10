SHAMEFUL: 198 Democrats Vote Against SAVE Act

Headline says it all.

The SAVE Act, which would codify the requirement that anyone voting this November must prove they are a U.S. citizen, just passed the House of Representatives with a measly five votes in favor from Democrats.

Out of 203 Democrats who voted, 198 voted against it.

We all know why, and we all know that the Democrat-controlled Senate will kill it.

If it survives the Senate, Biden's handlers will veto it, because their ventriloquist dummy said so.

And if Biden forgot he was going to veto it and signed it into law, it would either be too slow to enforce by November, or it would be ignored by the White House and blue states (they've defied federal law before, so what makes you think they wouldn't do it now?).

So while the SAVE Act may ultimately serve to demonstrate just how committed the left is to replacing Americans with illegal aliens who will vote for them forever, there is really no point in naming which Democrats voted against this bill, precisely because we know the agenda already.

Instead, let's name some different people:

Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, Patricia Portillo, Brayan Godoy, Jeremy Poou-Caceres, Kayla Hamilton, Ruby Garcia, Alex Wise, Jr., the 15-year-old victim of Sakir Akkan, the 13-year-old victim of Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi in New York, the 14-year-old kidnapping victim of five illegal aliens in Indiana, the 12-year-old daughter of Elia Antonio (who was paid by Juan Rocha Mejia to spend time alone with the girl), the 11-year-old victim of Marvin Dionel Perez Lopez, the four victims of El Salvadoran career criminal David Antonio Calderon, and countless others -- far too many than I can count once we include the thousands killed by the fentanyl coming through the southern border.

Remember that 198 Democrats just said these people's victimizers should be allowed to vote.

After all, the fact that I am bringing these people up is just "fearmongering," according to Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA):

Watch as Rep. Jaypal (D) and Joy Reid chuckle and call the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal “fear-mongering.”



What part about the r*pe of a minor is “fear-mongering” and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid?? pic.twitter.com/Q2mDcwlI4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is the bad guy here for doing the same thing.

"There is no tragedy that Donald Trump won’t try to exploit for his own personal gain," Biden-Harris Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart. "Obviously, every last one of these is a tragedy. We understand that, the President understand[s] that, but we’re not going to let Donald Trump misconstrue the facts."

I really do hope those 198 Democrats are proud of themselves.