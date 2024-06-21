Illegal Animals Ravage Three Girls in Four Days; Democrat Harpies Laugh

Three young girls were raped, abducted, and/or murdered in four days by illegal immigrant animals who were invited into the nation by Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. Where is the media outrage?

Right here. Poltroons in the communist press corps won't talk about these horrid attacks, but here at PJ Media, we believe in warning people when their kids are being targeted.

Last Friday, an illegal invader from Ecuador, armed with a "machete-style" knife, forced a 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy into the woods, tied them together, gagged the girl, cut off her shorts and underwear with the knife, and raped her in a ghoulish daytime attack in a Queens park.

Locals saw photos of the rapist that had been posted by police, recognized him, and waited at a store he frequented. When he showed up, the Good Samaritans beat him into submission, and the cops locked him up.

After the attack, the miscreant, who is living off of our tax dollars, told cops he went to buy drugs.

Then he gave the police a more nauseating confession.

“I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it,” the filth revealed to police while recounting his attack.

Most Democrats have been radio silent about the assault, except for Marxist cacodemons Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and MSNBC's Joy Reid, who laughed at the Fox News headline reporting the arrest, and dismissed it as "fear-mongering."

Watch as Rep. Jaypal (D) and Joy Reid chuckle and call the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal “fear-mongering.”



What part about the r*pe of a minor is “fear-mongering” and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid?? pic.twitter.com/Q2mDcwlI4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

RELATED: NYC Residents Revolt Over Illegals After Brutal Assault of 13-Year-Old

On Sunday, five illegal immigrants abducted a 14-year-old in her home state of Indiana. Her father witnessed the kidnapping, got a description of the car, and called the police.

Fortunately, the young girl's cell phone pinged 323 miles near Hannibal, Mo., roughly five hours away.

Missouri State Troopers were alerted to the ping at around 2 a.m. Monday. Cops spotted the vehicle, pulled it over, and arrested the five "asylum seekers." Police found no evidence of sexual assault.

Did I mention that Joe Biden, who showered with his young daughter Ashley, invited them into our country, and we've been financially supporting them?

Hours after the Indiana girl was rescued, a passerby in Houston saw what he thought was a body in a creek under a bridge.

Jocelyn Nungaray, only 12 years old, snuck out of her family's apartment the night before. Her mother noticed she was missing in the morning and called the police.

FACT-O-RAMA! I searched Jocelyn Nungaray on CNN's "news" site it and seems Jocelyn's murder isn't the type of news the Stalinists over at the Pravda press wants to write about. I DID find a story about Patti LaBelle facing discrimination decades ago and something about a Diane Von Furstenberg documentary refering her as a "woman in charge."

Two days later, police arrested two illegal immigrants for her murder. It is not yet known if the young girl had been sexually assaulted. Police did reveal she was strangled and thrown off a bridge into the water. Divers were brought in to look for evidence in the creek.

With the exceptions of Reid and Jayapal cackling over the brutal rape in Queens, the apparatchiks aren't interested in talking about the savagery taking place at the hands of illegal immigrants, whom they welcomed and financially supported with open arms.

Now, let's connect some dots.

Project Veritas released an undercover video this week of a State Department official admitting the U.S. is actively trying to "change the demographics" of the United States. He confesses that the federal government is well aware criminals are pouring in. He also states the Biden administration is purposely gavaging Latin Americans into the country because they, unlike Americans, are "leftists." That means Marxist.

Check this out;

🚨BREAKING: Biden's State Dept Official Admits Great Replacement is Real; ‘They Want to Change the Demographics of the United States’



“Traditional, standard Americans are not leftists. Latin Americans are all leftists. This is just to try and change the demographics [of the… pic.twitter.com/Q7NDsJmkHE — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 20, 2024

This is not a drill. The Marxist invasion is happening, and brutalized kids are nothing more to the commies than an acceptable cost. Good and evil are real.

Now, today is the time to get into the fight. How many kids will Biden sacrifice in his demonic plan to change the demographics of the country replace you and your family? How many stories like this will you read before rolling up your sleeves and fighting back?

Keep conservative news sites like PJ Media on the front lines. If we disappear—which Big Brother is actively trying to make happen—you may never hear the truth again.

