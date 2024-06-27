Biden Admin Has the Nerve to Accuse Trump of Exploiting Migrant Crime Wave

Even before Joe Biden took office in 2021, immigrants started flooding the southern border in record numbers. Biden promptly laid out the welcome mat, creating a historic border crisis. The illegal immigrants who came into this country brought a lot of crime with them. Recently, there have been numerous high-profile cases of rape and murder involving women and children, justifiably prompting criticism of Biden for allowing these criminals into the country.

In response, the Biden administration is accusing President Donald Trump of exploiting the southern border crisis and twisting the facts to score political points ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"There is no tragedy that Donald Trump won’t try to exploit for his own personal gain," Biden-Harris Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart Tuesday. "Obviously, every last one of these is a tragedy. We understand that, the President understand[s] that, but we’re not going to let Donald Trump misconstrue the facts."

What facts are those, I wonder? This month an illegal immigrant was arrested for the rape and murder of a mother of five from Maryland last year. Last week, a 12-year-old girl in Houston was raped and murdered by illegal immigrants. Rachel Morin was murdered by 23-year-old Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who illegally entered the U.S. from El Salvador. In another tragic incident, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was killed by two illegal immigrants released into the country by Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after crossing the southern border. There are other similar stories of sexual assaults against women and children by illegal immigrants,

They shouldn't have been here. Biden let them in. His policies made these tragic stories happen.

The Biden administration refuses to acknowledge the source of these crimes.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty,” the White House said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Jocelyn Nungaray. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, anyone found guilty of this type of heinous and shocking crime should be held accountable, to the fullest extent of the law,” a separate statement read.

Last week, Rachel Morin's mother blasted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his shameful statement about Morin's murder.

"First and foremost, of course, our hearts break for the children, the family, the loved ones, the friends of the individual who was murdered, the woman, the mother," Mayorkas told CNN last week.

Patty Morin, Rachel's mother, told Fox News's Laura Ingraham that Mayorkas's remarks were part of a "political statement" that reduced her daughter to "an object."

The White House's deflection of responsibility for the migrant crime wave by accusing Trump of exploiting the situation is not only insulting but also a blatant evasion of accountability. By pointing fingers at Trump, they ignore the real problems impacting communities affected by the surge in crime linked to Biden's border crisis. It also proves that they have no actual interest in fixing the policies that created the problem.