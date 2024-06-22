Here's What Joe Biden Won't Tell You About DACA Recipients

Earlier this week, Joe Biden marked the 12th anniversary of Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, while also unilaterally expanding the program for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, all under the guise of "keeping families together."

Advertisement

For all of his touting of how great DACA is and trying to build upon it, there's something he won't tell you about it. According to a new report, nearly 80,000 DACA recipients allowed into the country had arrest records within five years.

"Within five years of a new program created to prevent deportation of minors brought into the country illegally by their parents, nearly 80,000 were released into the U.S. with arrest records," reports the New York Post. "The majority were between the ages of 19 and 22 when they were arrested, according to the latest available data published by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)."

Tuesday was the 12-year anniversary of DACA, which a federal judge has twice ruled is illegal. Several states, led by Texas, are still fighting to end DACA in a case that is expected to eventually be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, The Center Square reported. While the majority of DACA supporters argue recipients should be granted citizenship, claiming they contribute to the U.S. economy and are constructive members of society, others argue those with criminal records, at a minimum, should be deported. According to a USCIS report, in the first five years of DACA being implemented, from June 2012 to October 2019, nearly 80,000 illegal foreign nationals with prior arrest records, including for violent crimes, were granted DACA status. According to the data, of the 888,818 DACA requestors, 765,166 were approved, including 79,398 who were approved with an arrest, or 10.38% of applicants, according to the report.

Advertisement

According to the report, 77,833 individuals had their DACA status denied or terminated, with 30,132 of these having an arrest record. Additionally, 67,861 DACA applicants with prior arrests were either approved or denied, and 15,903 approved recipients were later arrested.

Recommended: Why Does Joe Biden Keep Nominating Monsters Like This to the Federal Bench?

The report also notes that some recipients may have gained lawful immigration status, failed to renew, had renewal requests denied, or had their DACA terminated.

It also identifies how many DACA recipients were released into the country with a prior arrest, including more than 25,300 arrested for driving-related crimes excluding driving under the influence (DUI). Nearly 13,000 were arrested for immigration-related civil and criminal offenses; nearly 8,000 for theft, larceny; nearly 7,000 for drug-related crimes; more than 4,200 for DUI; more than 3,400 for battery; more than 3,300 for assault; more than 3,000 for obstruction, fabrication, false claim.

The highest number of arrests and DACA requesters with arrests were found in California, Texas, and Illinois.

None of this will be on any White House fact sheets promoting Biden's immigration policies.