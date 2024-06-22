Here's What Joe Biden Won't Tell You About DACA Recipients

Matt Margolis | 10:20 AM on June 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier this week, Joe Biden marked the 12th anniversary of Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, while also unilaterally expanding  the program for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, all under the guise of "keeping families together."

Advertisement

For all of his touting of how great DACA is and trying to build upon it, there's something he won't tell you about it. According to a new report, nearly 80,000 DACA recipients allowed into the country had arrest records within five years.

"Within five years of a new program created to prevent deportation of minors brought into the country illegally by their parents, nearly 80,000 were released into the U.S. with arrest records," reports the New York Post. "The majority were between the ages of 19 and 22 when they were arrested, according to the latest available data published by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)."

Tuesday was the 12-year anniversary of DACA, which a federal judge has twice ruled is illegal. Several states, led by Texas, are still fighting to end DACA in a case that is expected to eventually be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, The Center Square reported.

While the majority of DACA supporters argue recipients should be granted citizenship, claiming they contribute to the U.S. economy and are constructive members of society, others argue those with criminal records, at a minimum, should be deported.

According to a USCIS report, in the first five years of DACA being implemented, from June 2012 to October 2019, nearly 80,000 illegal foreign nationals with prior arrest records, including for violent crimes, were granted DACA status.

According to the data, of the 888,818 DACA requestors, 765,166 were approved, including 79,398 who were approved with an arrest, or 10.38% of applicants, according to the report.

Advertisement

According to the report, 77,833 individuals had their DACA status denied or terminated, with 30,132 of these having an arrest record. Additionally, 67,861 DACA applicants with prior arrests were either approved or denied, and 15,903 approved recipients were later arrested.

Recommended: Why Does Joe Biden Keep Nominating Monsters Like This to the Federal Bench?

The report also notes that some recipients may have gained lawful immigration status, failed to renew, had renewal requests denied, or had their DACA terminated. 

It also identifies how many DACA recipients were released into the country with a prior arrest, including more than 25,300 arrested for driving-related crimes excluding driving under the influence (DUI). Nearly 13,000 were arrested for immigration-related civil and criminal offenses; nearly 8,000 for theft, larceny; nearly 7,000 for drug-related crimes; more than 4,200 for DUI; more than 3,400 for battery; more than 3,300 for assault; more than 3,000 for obstruction, fabrication, false claim.

The highest number of arrests and DACA requesters with arrests were found in California, Texas, and Illinois.

None of this will be on any White House fact sheets promoting Biden's immigration policies.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DACA BIDEN

Recommended

Guess Who Is One Shart Away From Mandatory Retirement? Kevin Downey Jr.
A Dude in a Dress Walks Into a Spa With a Muslim Employee... Paula Bolyard
Why Does Joe Biden Keep Nominating Monsters Like This to the Federal Bench? Matt Margolis
Marine Veteran Dies Alone in a Nursing Home. But Then Came His Funeral. Rick Moran
Is CBS Suggesting That Biden Will Be Drugged for the Debate With Trump? Matt Margolis
What's Going On Here? Andrew Cuomo Defends Trump, Attacks Biden Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Florida Man Friday: She Drove That Ambulance Like She Stole It (Because She Did)
Wait... Is Joe Biden Ahead Now?
Of Course RFK Jr. Shouldn’t Be Included in the Debate
Advertisement