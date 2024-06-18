Biden Make His Mass Amnesty Move

You knew it was coming eventually, and Joe Biden has lived up to expectations. Under the guise of “keeping families together,” he announced a new set of executive actions that will effectively grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants in the United States.

"Since his first day in office, President Biden has called on Congress to secure our border and address our broken immigration system,” a statement from the White House released on Tuesday falsely claimed. It then blamed congressional Republicans for failing to secure the border — a talking point that has repeatedly failed to sway the public.

Still, there is more that we can do to bring peace of mind and stability to Americans living in mixed-status families as well as young people educated in this country, including Dreamers. That is why today, President Biden announced new actions for people who have been here many years to keep American families together and allow more young people to contribute to our economy.

According to the White House, the executive actions will allow illegal immigrant spouses and children of American citizens to stay in the country. The White House claims these actions will "promote family unity and strengthen our economy, providing a significant benefit to the country and helping U.S. citizens and their noncitizen family members stay together."

"In order to be eligible, noncitizens must – as of June 17, 2024 – have resided in the United States for 10 or more years and be legally married to a U.S. citizen, while satisfying all applicable legal requirements, “ the White House explained. The statement claimed that those who are eligible for this amnesty — no, they don’t actually use that word — have lived in the United States on average for 23 years

“Those who are approved after DHS’s case-by-case assessment of their application will be afforded a three-year period to apply for permanent residency,” the statement continued. “They will be allowed to remain with their families in the United States and be eligible for work authorization for up to three years. This will apply to all married couples who are eligible.”

The approved applicants will have three years to apply for permanent residency after undergoing DHS's "case-by-case assessment." During this period, they will be allowed to stay in the United States with their families and obtain work authorization—making it much easier for them to take jobs away from American citizens. This policy applies universally to eligible married couples. It aims to protect around 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens and approximately 50,000 noncitizen children under 21 whose parent is married to a U.S. citizen.

This week, one of Biden’s illegal immigrants from El Salvador was finally apprehended for the 2023 rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a mother of five, from Maryland.

"The timing of this announcement is a new low for this administration, and shows that the recent Executive Order is nothing but a politically motivated sham,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said in a statement posted to X. "Rolling out this unlawful order for mass amnesty as the country mourns the death of Rachel Morin at the hands of an illegal migrant is a disgrace."