Scary Christmas: Illegal Alien Killer Released From Jail

An illegal alien who caused a deadly car crash that killed a young boy is now out of jail after a woke judge did away with her cash bond.

The illegal alien, who should never have been in the country to begin with and certainly should now be deported, got out of jail for Christmas after the judge reduced her cash-only bond. While an American family mourns the tragic and premature death of their 12-year-old boy, Venezuelan Endrina Bracho is free, with the judge's order to merely wear an ankle monitor and not contact the victim’s family. It’s no wonder that there has been an illegal alien crime wave under Joe Biden, with such disgustingly pro-criminal judges.

It is stories like this that inspired Americans to vote for Donald Trump and an end to the Biden-Harris illegal migration crisis. Jan. 20 cannot come fast enough — then Trump and his hardline border czar Tom Homan can launch the promised operation to deport criminal illegals. While Travis Wolfe will never again hang up his stocking and open presents on Christmas morning, his killer is free with only minor restrictions.

From Western Journal:

Endrina Bracho, a Venezuelan national who allegedly caused a December 2023 car crash that resulted in the death of 12-year-old Travis Wolfe in March, had been jailed since March on a $500,000 cash-only bond, per a report from First Alert 4 in Missouri. But [Circuit Judge Bruce] Hilton reduced that bond to no longer include a cash amount, meaning Bracho is out of prison. [The killer] is not allowed to contact the victims or drive a vehicle without a license. She must also wear a GPS ankle monitor… [she] allegedly drove the wrong way down Dunn Road in Missouri on Dec. 20, 2023, at 75 miles per hour — despite the speed limit being 40 miles per hour. Bracho then allegedly crashed into a Jeep headed in the opposite direction, putting Wolfe into a coma — which lasted until his death on March 6 — and injuring two others, as well as injuring her own two children.

The report did not say what happened to the other children, including Bracho’s. Illegal aliens frequently drive drunk and/or cause car crashes.

Travis’s sister described herself as “pretty mad” at Bracho’s release just before the crash anniversary and talked about how her brother couldn’t attend her wedding. All she had was a giraffe toy with a recording of Travis’s heartbeat.

Leftist sanctuary jurisdictions have released over 22,000 criminal illegal aliens ICE was seeking back into communities to victimize Americans since Biden took office. In fact, over 660,000 criminal illegal aliens — including murderers, sexual criminals, thieves, burglars, and kidnappers — are currently in the U.S. thanks to Biden and Kamala Harris. That is obscene. How many Americans have been harassed, robbed, assaulted, raped, or murdered by these thousands of criminals? Travis Wolfe, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, David Lee, and Laken Riley are just a few of the Americans who lost their lives to illegal alien killers.

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump vowed to launch “Operation Aurora” to deport criminal illegals, named for the Colorado town infamously overrun by illegal alien gangs under the Biden-Harris administration. For the sake of Travis and every other victim of illegal alien crime and to ensure more families won’t suffer the heartache the Wolfes have, that operation needs to be launched as soon as Trump takes office.