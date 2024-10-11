Trump Promises ‘Operation Aurora’ to Deport Criminal Illegals

Donald Trump is promising that his election will mark “Liberation Day” for America from the hordes of illegal alien criminals terrorizing Americans.

Trump just attended a rally in Aurora, Colorado, a town overrun by organized and ruthless illegal alien gangs. At the same time, Trump issued a promise on social media of “an OPERATION AURORA at the Federal Level” to “expedite removals of this savage gang.” He highlighted the tragic deaths of young Americans at illegal criminals’ hands and slammed border czar Kamala Harris’s failure to protect Americans.

“We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America,” Trump stated. “I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the hell OUT OF OUR COUNTRY.”

ICE data recently made public revealed there are over 660,000 criminal illegal aliens in America, including over 13,000 murderers and over 15,000 sexual assaulters. Drug dealers, gang members, rapists, and thieves have all entered America illegally to reap taxpayer-funded freebies and to prey on U.S. citizens.

Thus, Trump vowed, “In honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and all of the others that are dead and mortally wounded at the hands of migrants who should never have been allowed into our Country, I am announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an OPERATION AURORA at the Federal Level. To expedite removals of this savage gang, I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil.”

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old Georgia nursing school student brutally murdered by a Venezuelan illegal. Her father, while saying he didn’t want his daughter’s death “used politically,” nevertheless expressed support for Trump to ensure better border security. Laken’s mother attended a Trump rally and bashed Joe Biden after Biden callously mispronounced Laken’s name during his State of the Union address.

Twelve-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted and strangled by her illegal alien murderers. Trump called Jocelyn’s mother, who blamed the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies for her daughter's death, minutes before his debate with Joe Biden. Jocelyn’s mother said she didn’t receive a call from VP Kamala Harris after the murder occurred. Rachel Morin’s mother also said she had not heard from Harris. Rachel Morin was a mother of five kids who was savagely raped and murdered by a Salvadoran illegal.

Trump emphasized, “No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become President of the United States!”