Butler Rally 2.0: Trump Praises U.S. Heroes, Proposes ‘Magnificent American Dream’





Undaunted and unafraid, Donald Trump came back to hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, twelve weeks after he was shot in the same spot. The former president praised American heroes past and present, slammed the failures of his Democrat opponents, and proposed his plan for restoring the American Dream.

“Twelve weeks ago, we all took a bullet for America — and all we are all asking in return is that everyone goes out and votes,” Trump told a crowd that reportedly comprised 60,000 people. From a beautiful tribute to Butler rally 1.0 shooting victim Corey Comperatore to a data-driven analysis of the border crisis to a common sense economic/energy plan to condolences to all those affected by Hurricane Helene, Trump managed to touch on Americans’ top issues and emphasize both present tragedy and hope for the future.

“I could be in Monte Carlo, but I’d rather be in Butler with you,” Trump assured the cheering crowd. He used his trademark humor, including by beginning his speech with a gesture to the border crisis data chart he had been turning to look at during the first Butler rally when he was shot, remarking, “As I was saying…”

But Trump was very serious, too. He thanked his VP nominee JD Vance and billionaire Elon Musk (both present). He thanked law enforcement, family members, doctors, Republican politicians, the Secret Service, and many more individuals who are assisting his campaign or who helped him and the other victims of the July assassination attempt. He lauded Pennsylvanian patriots, from the Revolution to the Civil War to the present day, and soldiers and steelworkers.

Trump praised the fatality victim of the first Butler rally, Corey Comperatore, and his family at length and paused as opera singer Christopher Macchio sang a gorgeous rendition of “Ave Maria” in Corey’s honor.

Besides discussing all those injured or killed at the first Butler rally, Trump mourned all those victims of devastating Hurricane Helene and bashed the failed Biden-Harris administration response.

Indeed, throughout much of his speech, Trump made a great effort to focus on other people rather than himself, even though this was his triumphant return to a spot where he survived attempted assassination. He even paused his rally for some minutes to ensure an audience member having a medical emergency was okay.

He swore to listen to the American people rather than lobbyists or bureaucrats. “No men playing in women’s sports,” Trump declared. “And we will defend the Second Amendment, protect religious liberty, restore free speech, and we will secure our elections. Everyone will prosper, every family will thrive, and every day will be filled with opportunity and hope... we need the American Dream back.”

Trump touched on inflation, the border crisis, the wrecking of America’s education system, the 300,000 trafficked kids missing in the border crisis, free speech, religious freedom, and fracking. He discussed tariffs on foreign goods, bringing manufacturing back to America, “no tax on tips,” space exploration, and his determination to prevent WWIII and achieve global peace. He also emphasized how his 2024 opponent, Kamala Harris, is a radical communist and the fact that she did not win any primaries despite touting “democracy.” He noted her horrible track record from San Francisco to Congress to the White House and her failure as “border czar.” He harkened back to his spontaneous cry right after he was shot in July, “Fight, fight, fight!”

In conclusion, Trump vowed, “We will not fail. We will not allow ourselves to fail.” He insisted, “We will make America powerful again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America healthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again!”



