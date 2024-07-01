Illegal Alien Crime Wave Sweeps America

As the never-ending illegal alien invasion continues at Biden’s wide open border, it’s no surprise that Americans are suffering from a rash of illegal migrant crime, from rapes to thefts to murders.

Illegal alien criminals are increasingly a plague upon America, especially thanks to the utterly catastrophic border policies of the Biden administration. Rapists, thieves, murderers, and gang members are pouring into the U.S. with little to no vetting thanks to Democrats. For instance, in Chicago alone, between 2021 and late 2023, arrests of Venezuelan illegals reportedly went up more than 11,000%. And the crime wave continues, with rapes, abductions, thefts, assaults, and murders around the U.S.

The numbers are staggering. “In fiscal year 2023, [ICE’s] ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories; this group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stated in February. “These included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.” Two points from this are particularly striking. Firstly, the sheer numbers. Think of how many people were victimized by criminals who should never have been in America to begin with. Secondly, notice that the average number of crimes per illegal alien was four. These are bestial, evil individuals who are fully dedicated to a life of crime, and who were allowed into the country by woke Democrats.

Breitbart highlighted four categories of migrant crimes about which to discuss recent data and stories. One was theft rings:

Migrant retail theft rings have exploded across the country. In one case, authorities in Port Charlotte, Florida, reported the arrests of two “undocumented” women who were arrested after being suspected of shoplifting. Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials say that Carla Soto and Genesi Reyes were found in possession of more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise… areas in the Chicago region have also reported gangs of illegals engaged in criminal activities... New York City has also been bes[e]t with packs of illegals riding scooters and mopeds rampaging across the city.

Other areas in the U.S. afflicted with such thieving rings include Alabama, Maine, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Then there’s pickpocket rings plaguing major cities including Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles. This new mafia is so bad that NYC, for instance, created a pickpocket task force to address the issue, Breitbart noted.

But migrants are committing many more serious crimes than just pickpocketing. “The news media is also filling up with report after report of illegal aliens recently released by Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Border Patrol who then go on to rape and sexually assault women and girls from coast to coast,” Breitbart explained. For instance, a Turkish migrant raped a 15-year-old NY girl (thank goodness NY is a sanctuary state for migrants), and in NYC an Ecuadorian raped a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint and filmed the crime. Three Guatemalan illegals abducted and gang raped a deaf woman in New Mexico, and Biden’s DHS recently released an illegal accused of raping an Alabama teen. The Biden administration doesn’t give a d*mn how many girls’ lives are ruined by illegal aliens as long as the illegals might vote Democrat.

Murder by illegals is also a crisis, Breitbart added. Little Jocelyn Nungaray was abducted, raped, and murdered in Texas by two Venezuelan illegals, but sadly the 12-year-old is one of many such victims. Mother Rachel Morin was raped and killed by an illegal alien in Maryland, Ruby Garcia was reportedly murdered by a Mexican in Michigan, and two Chick-fil-A employees were killed by an El Salvadoran in Texas. Georgia nursing school student Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal too. “Police in Midland, Texas, arrested Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, 50, on charges that he caused a traffic accident that ended up killing a ten-year-old boy who was walking home from school,” per Breitbart.

[Breitbart:] The lists above, as long as they are, is no where near comprehensives as there are thousands of other crimes just like them across the country. But they serve as illustrative of the growing crime problem Joe Biden is importing into this nation with his border crisis. And these incidents aren’t even to mention the human trafficking, gang crime from groups such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, and the drug cartel crime that is skyrocketing in the U.S. today.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.