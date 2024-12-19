Homan and Trump Aim to End ‘Anchor Baby’ Citizenship

Donald Trump and his border czar aim to end birthright citizenship as applied to illegal aliens who come to America, have kids, and use those kids as shields against deportation.

Democrats exploit and abuse birthright citizenship by bringing in illegal aliens (sometimes by literally just moving pregnant women across the border) who subsequently have children while in America. Democrats then screech and wail and hurl accusations of cruelty when Republicans want to deport the illegal aliens in spite of the “anchor babies” who are citizens. And despite Democrats misinterpreting the Fourteenth Amendment to support this ploy, the reality is that illegal aliens by law should not be here at all, and have no rights under the Constitution.

Unlike the legal immigrants and former slaves to whom the amendment originally applied, illegal aliens with the help of Democrats are illicitly exploiting birthright citizenship. That is something NBC’s “Meet the Press” doesn’t want you to know, which is why Kristen Welker constantly interrupted Trump’s comments this month on that show with her hysteria. “We’ll maybe have to go back to the people, but we have to end it. We’re the only country that has it, you know,” he calmly told Welker.

Trump explained the Democrat trick: “If somebody sets foot, just a foot, one foot, you don't need two, on our land — ‘congratulations. you are now a citizen of the United States of America.’ Yes, we're going to end that, because it's ridiculous… if we can, through executive action.” That always was his plan before COVID-19 temporarily derailed and deranged the country, Trump emphasized. “We have to end it.” We do, indeed.

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan was even more hardline and adamant in recent comments to CNN. “We’re going to arrest you,” he warned illegal alien parents using anchor babies to shield themselves from deportation.

We’re going to detain you. We’re going to remove you. If you have a U.S. citizen child, if they chose after they come to the country illegally, and chose after being ordered removed, to have your U.S. citizen child and think, ‘OK, the court order doesn’t mean anything anymore, the removal order doesn’t mean anything anymore,’ then what kind of message are we sending to the whole world?

The message, Homan explained, would be, “‘Go ahead and cross the border illegally, which is a crime. Ignore a judge’s order of deportation, but have a baby and you’re fine.’ If we do that, then shut down the immigration court because the orders don’t mean anything anymore, and take the Border Patrol off the border.”

He insisted, “We can’t send a message to the whole world that you can violate the laws of this country and not leave, as required by a judge, and [if you] have a U.S. citizen child, you’re OK. That child can stay. They can stay with a relative. They can stay with the other parent, or [the parents] can take them with them. We don’t … deport U.S. citizens, but [the parents] put themselves in a position. We didn’t.”

Homan is absolutely right. Republicans too often cave to illegal and egregious Democrat shenanigans because they don’t want to look “mean.” That’s no way to run a country — or to protect the American citizens whose tax money and resources are expended on illegals, many of whom commit crimes that victimize Americans further. Hopefully, Trump and Homan follow through on their promises to stop this corrupt and dangerous perversion of birthright citizenship once and for all.

