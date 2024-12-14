Mass Migration Woes: European Nations Offer Syrians Cash to Go Home

European leftists don’t want to admit it, but mass migration from Muslim countries is a financial, political, and cultural catastrophe. Leaders in several European countries are tacitly admitting the huge burden of migration on their countries by bribing Syrian migrants to return to their home country.

Since Syrians turned out in large mobs on the streets of Europe to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime and the rise of a radical Islamic jihad regime in Syria, one would think they were excited to go home. That is not the case. But some desperate European leaders are trying to incentivize the departure of these welfare-dependent, European-hating, crime-fueling, pro-terror, non-contributing foreigners, by offering yet more taxpayer money in payouts to those who will agree to return to Syria.

Denmark appears to be the most generous and the most desperate, according to numbers Breitbart shared on Dec. 14. “Denmark is offering each Syrian adult a mighty 200,000 kronor (€27,000, $28,300, £22,400) to leave, and each Syrian child 50,000kr (€6,700, $7,000, £5,500) under its repatriation law.” Not that that bribe is new; it has apparently been around for a while, but only a few hundred have taken advantage of it. It’s much more attractive for Syrian migrants to suck up that much taxpayer money every year in Denmark, benefiting from Western society and avoiding the horrors of jihad civil war while still vocally vilifying the West.

Denmark isn’t the only country vainly trying to get rid of the migrants it so enthusiastically welcomed.

Austria will offer Syrians a €1,000 ([about] $1,000) cash payment “return bonus” to go home, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said, stating the clearest reason they had for claiming asylum in the first place has now gone… In Germany, such self-deportation payments aren’t official yet, but the snap federal election is now on the horizon and the leader of the top-polling party — The CDU once led by Angela Merkel, which is apparently working hard to show it has learnt from her open borders mistakes — has said he also wants €1,000 golden goodbyes. Further, he said, if elected the German government would charter return jets and hand out free seats to those who wanted them.

Muslim migrants have driven up violent crime in Europe, and many of them simply spend years taking welfare money while not paying back into the system. Even those who do get jobs and learn the language refuse to change their evil philosophy, which is based on “sacred” texts that endorse rape, murder, and religious intolerance.

Indeed, when I was in Portugal in August, I had a Bangladeshi Uber driver who warmly praised his home country … before stating that he likes Portugal so much he’s bringing his whole family over ASAP. And no, he doesn’t plan to return home. He plans to have many children and raise them in Lisbon, but send them to Bangladeshi-majority schools. He told us that Muslim migrants are taking over the country, that the Portuguese aren’t having children. He seemed friendly enough, but he is not interested in becoming Portuguese. He simply wants to benefit from Portugal’s economy while adhering to his own religion and philosophy as fervently as ever.

