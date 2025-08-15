DOGE Saves $4.2 Billion More in Wasteful Contracts

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is still hard at work cutting billions of taxpayer dollars’ worth of outrageous federal contracts and grants.

In less than a week, DOGE was able to end over 120 federal contracts worth billions of dollars in savings, including a contract to provide Nigeria with a technical advisor. And last week, the agency terminated nearly 500 contracts. This is what we voted for in 2024.

DOGE posted, “Contracts Update! In the last 5 days, agencies terminated 123 wasteful contacts with a ceiling value of $5.3B and savings of $4.2B, including an $857k DOI contract for a ‘technical advisor, Lagos Nigeria’, a $1.5M Dept. of Treasury contract for ‘Word Processing and Document Formatting Services Examination Training’ for the IRS, SBSE and HCO, and a $785k State Dept. consulting contract for ‘staffing.’”

Which is so vague it’s meaningless — and thus probably utterly pointless. Yet more unjustifiable expenditures by power-drunk bureaucrats who believe that they have an unassailable right to waste other people’s hard-earned money.

DOGE’s work is never-ending. Last week was a red letter work week for DOGE too, as the agency posted on X. “Over the last 5 days, agencies terminated 477 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $3.4B and savings of $1.1B, including two @USDA consulting contracts: (1) $280k for ‘Asia Pacific - Vietnam Ranger Training Curriculum Development Consultants’; and (2) $335k for the ‘Honduras Program Youth Conservation Corps Mentor Consultants,’” DOGE declared on August 8.

The corruption and waste are so vast and complicated that it will be a long time before we can make a significant dent. It is interesting to note that the remnants even of eliminated agencies such as USAID linger, like the stench of a rotting corpse — or Joe Biden’s diaper.

For instance, on July 25, DOGE’s contracts update explained, “This past week, agencies terminated 141 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $5.1B and savings of $498M, including a $526k USAID professional services contract for a ‘global health security advisor in Senegal’, and a $1.4M HHS contract for ‘professional services in Rwanda.’”

Now, why on earth should American construction workers, teachers, and engineers be funding global health security advisory for Senegal or any sort of “professional services” for Rwanda? Of course, what we really know is that many of these contracts are akin to money-laundering, payoffs for cronies, and excuses to suck up ever more cash under the guise of “saving the world” and accomplishing praiseworthy things. Speaking of which:

Remember when Randi Weingarten claimed it was "cruelty" for DOGE to audit the Department of Education?



Turns out her own union spent $200,000 on fancy limousine rides.



Now we know why Randi is vehemently against audits. pic.twitter.com/uDeqUHhR81 — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) August 12, 2025

This work of identifying wasteful spending is particularly important since our national debt is over $37 trillion and climbing all the time.

May DOGE continue to save us billions of dollars every week for as long as it takes to drain the Swamp.

