The Number of Criminal Illegals Blue Areas Have Released is...Criminal

Since Joe Biden took office, sanctuary jurisdictions have released over 22,000 criminal illegal aliens ICE was seeking back into communities to victimize Americans.

Advertisement

This data illustrates why Donald Trump’s promised “Operation Aurora” to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens appealed to voters. Jessica M. Vaughan explained the ICE data for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), noting that, in 2015, an ICE report found that 23% or almost one-fourth of all criminal illegal aliens released by sanctuary jurisdictions were later arrested again for committing new crimes within eight months of their release from custody.

And considering that over 660,000 criminal illegal aliens — including murderers, sexual criminals, thieves, burglars, and kidnappers — are in the U.S. enjoying the hospitality of Joe “Open Borders” Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris, it’s unlikely those statistics have improved since 2015. In fact, it’s entirely possible that more than 23% of released criminal illegals now commit crimes within eight months of release.

Vaughan wrote for CIS:

Since January 2021, sanctuary jurisdictions have released more than 22,000 jailed criminal aliens that ICE was seeking to take into custody for removal, according to ICE records on declined detainers provided to Congress. The number has grown each year, and represents 6 to 7 percent of ICE detainers issued in those years. Each declined detainer represents a deportable criminal alien who was released back into the community and given the opportunity to prey on more victims. The number reported by ICE include detainers declined by the law enforcement agency with custody of the alien, cases in which the local law enforcement agency provided insufficient notice to ICE to arrive before the alien’s release, and early releases of aliens despite a detainer.

Advertisement

Again, these were criminal illegal aliens that ICE was seeking to take into custody, and Democrat sanctuary jurisdictions willfully and knowingly defied ICE and released the dangerous criminals into American communities, knowing full well that at least some of them would commit crimes again.

Related: Incoming Border Czar Has a Tough Message for Open-Borders Dem Governors

Last month, Trump vowed to address the illegal alien crime wave. “In honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and all of the others that are dead and mortally wounded at the hands of migrants who should never have been allowed into our Country, I am announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an OPERATION AURORA at the Federal Level,” Trump declared. “To expedite removals of this savage gang, I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil.”

Read Also: Elon and Vivek’s ‘DOGE’ Looks for ‘Small-Government Revolutionaries’

Trump has already chosen former ICE Director Tom Homan as his border czar, and Homan issued a warning to pro-open borders Democrat governors: “If they're not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] is going to do their job.” It’s long past time to deport the migrant criminals terrorizing American citizens.