Elon and Vivek’s ‘DOGE’ Looks for ‘Small-Government Revolutionaries’

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head a new Department of Government Efficiency, and the two appointees are already asking for hard workers who want to shrink government to apply.

The Founding Fathers would be appalled at the size and scope of our unelected U.S. governmental bureaucracy, which spends money we do not have, over-regulates, and makes almost everything it gets involved with more inefficient. The advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), proposed by billionaire Musk before Trump’s Election Day win, is becoming reality.

“Working overtime to ensure your tax dollars will be spent wisely!” DOGE’s new X account posted on Nov. 13. While Trump will not be inaugurated until January, he has wasted no time in preparing to make significant changes in the Deep State federal bureaucracy through his announced appointments.

Indeed, on Nov. 14, the DOGE account already got down to business. “We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” the post stated.

Trump’s original message announcing Musk’s and Ramaswamy’s appointments declared that the two “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies — Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement. ‘This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!’ stated Mr. Musk.” Trump added a promise for “drastic change,” including reducing “massive [financial] waste” to “liberate the Economy,” noting that Republicans have long dreamed of draining the D.C. Swamp but not yet succeeded in a significantly measurable fashion.

It is encouraging that Musk says he does indeed want smaller government because his enthusiastic support in the past and his present business investment in Communist China (where every business is answerable to the genocidal, tyrannical government) might have indicated that he was a fan of bloated and intrusive bureaucracy. Hopefully, Musk learned his lesson from seeing China’s nightmare up close. It seems that, by the time Trump is inaugurated, DOGE might already have a cadre of employees ready to start right in on cutting out useless, taxpayer-funded U.S. bureaucracy.

Musk has previously been politically left-leaning, while Ramaswamy ran for president in the GOP primary against Trump, but both have staunchly supported and campaigned for Trump in the months leading up to Election Day.