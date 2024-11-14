Trump ‘Thrilled’ to Nominate RFK as HHS Secretary

Big Pharma’s worst nightmare is taking shape. Donald Trump enthusiastically confirmed that he has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary.

Advertisement

In a Nov. 14 tweet reposted by Kennedy, Trump confirmed the rumors about his HHS pick. “I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” Trump posted, expressing his belief that Kennedy will “restore … the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research.”

After the Biden-Harris administration’s forced COVID-19 vaccination, harassment of Amish farmers, and other pro-Big Pharma and anti-organic food stances, Kennedy could bring big and positive changes that will prioritize Americans’ health over Pharma profits and propaganda. While Kennedy does have a pro-big government/leftist track record on some issues, this newest Trump appointment calls for cautious optimism.

As Trump wrote, “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.” The federal government shouldn’t be involved in healthcare at all, but at least if it is, it should be putting what is objectively healthful over more political or profiteering concerns. Multiple U.S. government agencies received substantial money from pharmaceutical companies, and that needs to change.

Advertisement

Trump added, “The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

Donald Trump Jr. also celebrated the appointment of RFK Jr., posting on X, “Robert F Kennedy Jr will be The Secretary of Health and Human Services! Promises Made Promises Kept.”

Robert F Kennedy Jr will be The Secretary of Health and Human Services!

Promises Made Promises Kept 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1JLHTbunD6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2024

Kennedy, like Trump, aims to break up the Big Pharma-Food complex. Reacting to an article from The Hill, titled “Can RFK Jr. put an end to the revolving door between government and industry?”, Kennedy commented, “Yes, I will put an end to the revolving door.” Two days later, his appointment to HHS was announced.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Kristallnacht: Westerners Who Don’t Know History Are Repeating It

If Kennedy’s HHS nomination is confirmed, Big Pharma and the corrupt medical-scientific industrial complex will likely no longer have cozy ties with and special treatment from the federal government. Of course, Kennedy does have a tendency to support big government and LGBTQ ideology, which is not ideal for conservatives. But he has also taken a lot of heat and persecution, even aggressive censorship coordinated by the Biden-Harris Feds, to stand up for Americans’ health.