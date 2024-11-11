Incoming Border Czar Has a Tough Message for Open-Borders Dem Governors

The man whom Donald Trump has tapped to succeed Kamala Harris as border czar couldn’t be more perfect if he was sent over from central casting. Tom Homan is tough, plain-spoken, clear-sighted about what needs to be done to end the border crisis, and determined to do the job and do it right. As Matt Margolis noted here, “the left is already in an uproar” over Homan’s appointment, and the man himself, never one to shy away from a battle, on Friday made abundantly clear to his critics what they could expect from him.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Monday that Homan “has a clear message for any Democratic governors who oppose the planned mass deportation operation,” and it’s far from the blather to which we have grown dispiritingly accustomed over the years from establishment Republicans — you know, the nonsense about bipartisan cooperation and mutual efforts that the left gladly takes advantage of but never respects or reciprocates.

Instead, Homan came out swinging, saying of Democrat governors: "If they're not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] is going to do their job."

There are going to be plenty of people whom Homan will need to get out of the way. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said recently that "every tool in the tool box has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states and to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle." Note that Healey didn’t just speak of protecting citizens, but of protecting “residents,” that is, any illegal migrant who happened to have made his or her way to the far-left Bay State. When Healey was asked if she would have state police aid in deportations of illegals, Healey was adamant: "No. Absolutely not."

In a similar vein, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared: “I want our president to succeed. And our job, my job, is not to wake up every single day and get a crowbar and try to put it in the spokes of the wheel of the Trump administration. I'm not naive either, and we're pragmatic, and we will stand firm."

Advertisement

Homan was skeptical, wondering aloud if at least some of this tough talk was mere bluster or else a refusal to accept the reality that others were having to face whether they wanted to or not: "They’re not going to say it, but with all the alien crime and the young women being sexually assaulted and murdered, some sheriffs have been coming forward and working with us behind the scenes."

Regarding Healey’s defiance, Homan added, "If you don’t want to work with us, then get the hell out all the way, we’re going to do it. What it means is, rather than send 100 people to Boston, we’re going to send 200 agents to Boston. We're going to get the job done. We have a mandate. I think the American people just gave President Trump a mandate. That's why he's elected — to secure the border, save lives, and deport people, especially national security threats and public safety threats. So if you’re not going to help us, step aside, but don't get in our way, because there will be consequences."

That was refreshing to hear in light of the fact that illegal migrants are, after all, illegal. While they affect righteous indignation at Trump’s plans, Healey and Newsom are aiding and abetting people who are breaking the law. As they are elected officials, this ought to be grounds for impeachment, but impeachment proceedings would require a healthy number of sane officials with the courage to pursue this, and such people seem to be lacking in both Massachusetts and California.

Advertisement

Related: Trump Disinvites Haley and Pompeo From His Administration, and That's Good

Homan also directly addressed some of the left’s most hysterical claims, explaining, "It’s not going to be a massive sweep of neighborhoods, it’s not going to be massive raids. It's going to be a targeted enforcement operation.” However, he concluded with a simple warning: “If you're in a country illegally, you've got a problem. There will be a massive deportation operation because we had massive never seen before illegal immigration, where 90% will be ordered removed. It's common sense."

Yes, it is. But the left has been at war with common sense and reality for years and is waging that war on numerous fronts. Homan appears ready for yet another front in that war to open up.