The Second American Civil War Will Be Fought Mostly by U-Hauls

The conversation about how divided we are here in the United States of America is a never ending one now. Twenty or thirty years ago, talk about "two Americas" was about economic status. Now it is about the great Red/Blue divide. It's a bit much when people blather on about us being more divided than ever before, but that's what you get when public schools stop teaching real American history.

Advertisement

A lot of participants in this conversation bring up the specter of a new civil war breaking out here in the Republic. I am not a big fan of throwing around "civil war" like that, but it is being used a lot. Most people don't flesh out exactly what this civil war might look like. It's been bouncing around in my head a lot lately, however.

It's this kind of mental activity that will eventually drive me back into the frustrating and expensive arms of golf. Better to obsess about my horrible short game than the country splitting apart. Then again, pondering gloomy topics for columns is a moneymaker for me.

While nothing can be ruled out, I can't see things deteriorating to the point where we see nationwide violence in the streets. Yeah, the lefties like to get their riot on when they get angsty, but they never do it in places where the locals are allowed to fully enjoy the protections of the Second Amendment.

In fact, they tend to only get tough in blue cities where progressive politicians have sufficiently neutered local law enforcement. My once-beloved Los Angeles is a perfect example of this. Lefties there are in complete lunatic meltdown mode because President Trump sent in officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and allowed them to — SHOCKER — do what they were hired to do. When the riot progs thought they could get tough with ICE, Trump sent in more people with guns.

Advertisement

Lefty soy boy looters don't grasp just how many good people with guns there are in this country working in both official and unofficial capacities. They may have a vague idea, but if they ever push their luck for too long or in the wrong place, reality is going to smack them like a dive into a cold plunge on a hot Sonoran Desert summer day.

On the other side of the Two Americas coin, people who live in red states and cities that aren't looter-friendly aren't likely to go looking for trouble in places that are. Actually, most of us are rather known for our intense, "Leave me alone and I'll leave you alone" vibe.

Rather than a civil war, we're more likely to see something like a geographic estrangement, with blue states getting bluer, and red states getting redder. We are already seeing this play out. Conservatives have been fleeing California and New York in droves for years. The irreconcilable differences between the Right and Left are going to get a lot more people voting with their feet in the next couple of years.

We're not going to end up being separate nations. We'll be more like eccentric wealthy married people who maintain separate residences; ultimately staying together because a divorce would simply be too expensive.

I'm in a weird position here in Arizona. From the outside, it looks as if we're lurching into the blue zone. There are a lot of unfortunate things that went into giving us two Democrats in the Senate and a Democrat as governor, all of which I've written about more than once. Trust me when I say that all is not as it seems. The House members from Arizona are mostly Republican, and the majority of them are in the Freedom Caucus. The three Dems in the House come from painfully gerrymandered districts, one of which is about the size of my neighborhood.

Advertisement

Still, anything could happen. Colorado is a painful example of that.

I can't imagine anything driving me away from here right now. I was born here. The gun laws are still amazing. If the Dems can seize enough power here to start messing with those (they're already trying), I may consider going somewhere else. Heck, I might move to Poland.

Demographic shifts in the purple states are the ones to watch. They should be good indicators of whether the estrangement is trying to become permanent.

If we do all eventually find ourselves in an entrenched Red/Blue situation, there's one big reason I don't think it will last forever. Democrats are never happy even when they get their way. We could get every non-Democrat or Prog out of Manhattan, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland tomorrow and that would do nothing to calm them down. We've seen time and again that they are willing to destroy their own cities because they're in the mood for a tantrum.

Can you blame them? They're miserable people. Purely blue cities will end up being black holes of loathsome people who can't stand to be around one another. They'll eventually collapse upon themselves.

Then the "post war" reconstruction can begin.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Celebrate Independence with Unfiltered Freedom

This Independence Day, declare your freedom from the mainstream media spin and join our PJ Media VIP family—where you get exclusive commentary, fearless humor, podcasts, and videos that actually tell it like it is.

To celebrate America’s birthday, we’re offering an explosive 74% discount when you sign up with the promo code POTUS47.

That’s right—74% off. Because freedom shouldn’t come with a full price tag.