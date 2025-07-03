The attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., one year ago this month was fake, according to Washington Post readers. Worse, the paper is trying to protect its crazed readers by hiding their comments.

Comments to a Post story, excerpting a juicy new book about how Democrats knew all along that Joe Biden was a terrible candidate and couldn't win the 2024 election, revealed just how untethered to reality this bunch really is. It's as if they'd read the Washington Post and come away believing President Donald Trump was Hitler and couldn't be believed or something.

These TDS-afflicted readers will be startled to learn for the first time that one congressional rep texted with his colleagues during a Zoom meeting with "a mumbl[ing] and rambl[ing]," and "sometimes incoherent" Biden that the president's behavior in this meeting was “'[W]orse than the debate,'" the Post belatedly divulged.

Another tidbit that would have been nice to know before the election was that Democrat Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, held a secret Rehoboth Beach meeting with Biden, where he overheard the explosive meeting from another room. When he got face time with Biden, Schumer allegedly "told Biden that if they held a secret ballot, maybe five of the fifty-one senators would want him to stay in the race."

He also allegedly told Biden that Kamala Harris had a better chance of winning the 2024 race than the president did and urged Biden to get out of the race. Of course, he never said anything remotely like this out loud for public consumption. One wonders if the four current and former reporters who wrote "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," saved these damning reports about Biden for after the election to help the home team.

The book excerpt and the story's reporters described the near-life-ending head shot by saying, "Trump felt a sting on his right ear, like the world’s largest mosquito." We can't imagine why Post readers would think the assassination attempt was fake.

The book excerpt also reported that the president cleaned his blood-stained suit, but did save his bloody red hat from that real assassination attempt one year ago, on July 13.

But back to the comments.

We first got tipped off about the comments situation from a post over at Powerline, but even John Hinderacker didn't know the comments were as wildly non compos mentis as the Post's choice to be the leader of the free world — President Autopen, himself, Joe Biden.

But it is in the comments where the Post and its readers go completely off the rails: What readers are saying The comments overwhelmingly suggest skepticism about the authenticity of the assassination attempt on Trump, with many believing it was staged to boost his political standing. Several commenters highlight the improbability of Trump’s ear healing without a scar and question the… Show more This summary is AI-generated. That is all I can get without subscribing to the Post, which I wouldn’t dream of doing.

Well, I subscribe to the Post, primarily because it's impossible to cancel the online subscription (I've tried multiple times). You'll never guess what happened unless you read the headline to this story.

That's right, the Democracy Dies in Darkness crowd hid the comments.

The AI summary at the bottom of the Post story reported "the comments. overwhelmingly express skepticism about the authenticity of the assassination attempt on President Trump, suggesting it was staged to garner sympathy and boost his political standing. Many commenters point out the lack of visible injury to Trump's ear shortly after... Show more"

The "show more" link to find out what else the AI-generated message was dead.

There were so many, many wildly deranged comments, apparently, that the Post wanted to hide them from the world. We can know this because in a nearby story about Trump's effort to deport illegal aliens, commenters referred to the president and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as the "Gestapo," "Nazis," "Auschwitz," "concentration camp" and "police state" operators and the Post wasn't embarrassed.

Here was the AI-generated summary of that story.

The comments express strong disapproval of ICE officers wearing masks during immigration arrests, drawing parallels to secret police and authoritarian regimes. Many commenters argue that the use of masks is intended to intimidate and dehumanize, likening ICE to historical oppressive forces like the Gestapo. There is a pervasive concern about the erosion of civil liberties and the potential for abuse of power, with some suggesting that these tactics could extend beyond undocumented immigrants to target broader groups. The overall sentiment is one of alarm and condemnation, with calls for accountability and reform.

And you'll note below the message that there's a link to the comments and leads to actual comments. To do a human recap of the WaPo mindset, you can call Trump Hitler-esque names in the Post's comments and that's considered normal, but to show comments revealing how completely mentally checked out their conspiracy theory-believing readers are, well, that's beyond the pale... even if their own newspaper helped fuel the lies.



