Trump Picks a New Border Czar, and the Left Can’t Cope

After nearly four years of Kamala Harris’s failures as border czar, Donald Trump has revealed who will take over the role once he takes office, and the left is already in an uproar.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders ('The Border Czar'), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job."

Last month, Homan did an interview on "60 Minutes," during which Cecilia Vega questioned him about the cost of Trump's planned mass deportation plan.

"We have seen one estimate that says it would cost $88 billion to deport a million people a year," she claimed.

"I don't know if that's accurate or not," Homan said, clearly not caring about the number.

"Is that what American taxpayers should expect?" she asked as a follow-up.

His response was pure gold.

"What price do you put on national security?" he asked. "Is that worth it?"

The real icing on the cake was when Vega asked, "Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?"

"Of course there is," Homan told her. "Families can be deported together."

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?”



“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

And then there's this:

"I hear a lot of people say, 'The talk of a mass deportation is racist. It's threatening to the immigrant community,'" says Tom Homan, Trump’s former acting director of immigration enforcement. He argues it should only “be threatening to the illegal immigrant community.” pic.twitter.com/IsU7yrcxIb — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2024

Now, that's a man who is taking the issue of border security seriously unlike the current border czar, Harris.

Are you excited? Or do you need more?

And Homan doesn't care what the left thinks about him.

“Frankly, I don’t care what people think about me, especially in the left,” Homan said on Fox News. “I don’t care what anybody’s opinions like illegal immigration. When you create a crisis this big, all these other bad things happen. That’s what we have to secure the border."

On social media, conservatives are elated to see that this man will be in charge of cleaning up the mess that Joe Biden and Harris made, and leftists are not so happy. So what?

The next American golden age is upon us.