WaPo’s Brutal Election Postmortem Destroys the Democrats, and It's Glorious

I don't particularly care if it's unbecoming to take some pleasure in how the left is responding to Trump's resounding victory. After what the left did to this country for the past four years, I intend to savor the moment in every way possible.

Advertisement

And boy, did I get a lot of joy from the Washington Post's brutal election postmortem. The article argues that Democrats missed warning signs of their declining working-class support, especially with the lack of major labor union endorsements, which is absolutely true. As a result, Trump has created a multiracial, working-class movement that may make it difficult for Democrats to win in the future.

Before the election, CNN's Van Jones was worried that his party's reliance on using celebrities to sell their message wouldn't work, and that proved to be true. Relying on rich celebrities as messengers isn't going to resonate with working-class voters.

Now they're in deep trouble, and even the Washington Post agrees that changing the top of the ticket couldn't fix deeper issues with the Democratic Party.

"Yet regardless of who was at the top of the ticket and who was running the show, it was the voter who got lost in the process," the paper wrote. "By a steep margin, Americans did not approve of Biden’s presidency. By an even steeper margin they thought the country was heading in the wrong direction. They were demanding a new direction that Democrats never figured out how to offer."

Advertisement

Following Harris’s loss Tuesday — in which Trump made gains with nearly every single demographic group, leaving him poised to potentially win all seven battleground states and the popular vote — the Democratic Party now finds itself grappling with how it lost so definitively, and how it so thoroughly misunderstood the American electorate.

According to the report, "a consensus has already emerged that the party failed to understand the average voter and their concerns — and focused too much on Trump, according to interviews with more than two dozen campaign aides, advisers, strategists, and others, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to share candid opinions about the party’s loss."

Related: CNN Gets Whiplash Over How Fast Trump Is Moving to Fix This Country

While many blame Joe Biden for Kamala Harris's loss, some "fault the Obama-era technocrats, who they say first sniped at Biden from the outside — hobbling his candidacy — only to join the Harris campaign and cast themselves as saviors, armed with good data but a poor understanding of American anger in this moment."

And others still have cast some blame on [campaign manager Jen] O’Malley Dillon, who they argue was a micromanager and whose team failed to win over voters on issues they cared about most, like immigration and the economy. Some Harris allies were also alarmed when O’Malley Dillon appeared to try to engage on transition efforts. A campaign aide disputed that, arguing O’Malley Dillon only discussed necessary coordination between the campaign and transition teams. Another group has begun to question a key assumption of many party strategists during the Biden years — that the central force in American politics was the backlash to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the rejection of MAGA politics.

Advertisement

There is no shortage of mistakes that the Washington Post identified, and it's a glorious thing, especially when you consider that Democrats are unlikely to learn from their mistakes.