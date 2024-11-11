CNN Gets Whiplash Over How Fast Trump Is Moving to Fix This Country

Donald Trump sure does have his work cut out for him. He won't officially take office for another couple of months, but he's already hard at work getting the ball rolling, and CNN is struggling to cope with it.

"President-elect Donald Trump is already flexing raw power, showing he may try to subvert Washington’s checks and balances and leaving foreign leaders scrambling to come to terms with his victory," wrote CNN's Stephen Collinson Monday morning.

"Early signs from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club and estate where Trump is building his new administration, suggest that when he moves back into the White House in January, bolstered by a thumping win and a democratic mandate, he will act with maximum force," the report continued.

Trump has already taken to social media to issue orders to Senate Republicans running in this week’s majority leader election to endorse recess appointments for his Cabinet nominees — and all three candidates quickly signaled they’re open to the idea. He’s showing he plans to rule a GOP monopoly on power — if Republicans win control of the House, which CNN has not yet projected — with unchallenged authority. He sees Congress as a rubber stamp rather than a separate, co-equal branch of government. In a move that recalled the late-night drama of his first term, Trump posted on Truth Social shortly before midnight that he had named Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an advocate of Trump’s plans for mass deportations, as border czar. Homan argued in a recent CBS “60 Minutes” interview that “families could be deported together” but ruled out mass sweeps of neighborhoods or “concentration camps.” His selection is likely to bolster concerns of Trump’s opponents about the former president’s hardline intentions. But the president-elect made no secret of his plans on the campaign trail and his policies will reflect the desire of millions of voters in his governing majority for a wide-ranging shake-up of America’s direction at home and abroad.

In short, Trump is doing exactly what he promised he would do and exactly what voters elected him to do, and that triggers CNN a wee bit.

Collinson went on to lament how Trump’s decisions signal an administration driven by outsider populism rather than traditional power brokers. Oh no! The horror!

Trump, for instance, has ruled out Cabinet posts for established figures like Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley. Then, on Sunday, he reportedly offered the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. Trump's decision to include Elon Musk on his call with Zelenskyy also didn't sit well with Collinson.

"Longer-term implications of Trump’s triumph are sinking in," Collinson continued, and you can imagine him crying as he wrote that. "Speculation about future Supreme Court positions and potential retirements is highlighting the next president’s potential to extend the dominance of the ultra-conservative majority he built into the middle of the century."

Gee, it's not like I wasn't already excited about Trump's return to the White House.