Trump Just Guaranteed a Republican Landslide in 2026

Matt Margolis | 8:52 AM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump has never been one to shy away from a fight, but this time, he’s done more than just rattle the Democrats—he’s practically handed Republicans the keys to a midterm landslide in 2026. The playbook was simple, the execution flawless, and the results devastating for the opposition. 

Here’s what happened.

When Zohran Mamdani, the antisemitic socialist, won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, many Democrats were less than thrilled. Last month, the Associated Press reported that his victory “exposed anew the fiery divisions plaguing the Democratic Party as it struggles to repair its brand nearly half a year into Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Many progressives cheered the emergence of the young and charismatic Mamdani, whose candidacy caught on with viral campaign videos and a focus on the cost of living. But the party’s more pragmatic wing cast the outcome as a serious setback in their quest to broaden Democrats’ appeal and move past the more controversial policies that alienated would-be voters in recent elections.

For many Democrats who understand they have to toe a more mainstream line, Mamdani’s views were too radioactive, his presence too much of a risk for a party already struggling to hold together its fragile coalition. The last thing Democratic leadership wanted was to be seen defending someone so far outside the mainstream.

And Trump saw an opening and took it.

He didn’t just call out the Democrats—he set a trap, daring them to take a stand on Mamdani. Would they show some backbone and denounce extremism? Or would they cave to the activist base that’s been dragging their party leftward for years? The answer came swiftly, and it was exactly what Trump wanted.

This is the man who will become speaker of the House if Democrats win a majority next year

And would you believe that Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is up for reelection next year, also fell for it?

In a single stroke, Trump forced the Democrats to embrace the very radicalism they’d been trying to keep at arm’s length. Now, instead of drawing a clear line between themselves and the far-left fringe, Democratic leaders are publicly aligned with it.

This wasn’t just a tactical win for Trump—it was a strategic masterstroke. By making Mamdani the cause célèbre of the Democratic Party, he’s ensured that every vulnerable Democrat running in 2026 will have to answer for their party’s refusal to stand up to extremism. 

The GOP now has a ready-made campaign message: Democrats are so beholden to their radical base that they can’t even denounce anti-Israel rhetoric when given the chance.

Voters notice these things. They see a party that’s lost its moral compass, more concerned with appeasing activists than representing the American mainstream. The media will try to bury the story, but the damage is done. The Democrats are now on record defending the indefensible, all because Trump forced their hand.

This is how you win elections. Not by playing defense, but by forcing your opponents to reveal who they really are. Trump’s move has exposed the Democrats’ weakness and handed Republicans a golden opportunity. 

The stage is set for a Republican victory in 2026, and Trump is the one who made it happen.

