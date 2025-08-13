The Morning Briefing: Oh, NOW the Dems Are Worried About 'Rewriting History'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dytriibulle was surprised to discover in therapy that she was equally resentful of alleged gluten intolerance and the success of "The Big Bang Theory."

Another day, another veritable trainload of projection from the Democrats. The political party whose theme movie is "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" continues to infuriate and amaze with its inability to have any historical frame of reference whatsoever. It's an ignorance that is fueled by a chronic lack of self-awareness and an institutional tendency towards pathological lying. That toxic combination makes them "bagful of cats" crazy.

In recent weeks, Dem higher-ups and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been caterwauling about President Trump's "retribution" against his political enemies. Of course, they were calling it "justice" when the Biden-era Dems were engaged in full scale retribution against Trump and anyone who supported him. The big difference is that Trump has actual legal reasons to go after people like Adam Schiff, John Brennan, and James Comey. He hasn't Stasi-fied the Department of Justice like Biden and Merrick Garland did for the previous four years.

They'll never admit that, but then these are the people who think that Teddy Kennedy was a great man.

Now holding a solid position in the Trump Derangement Syndrome Outrage Top 5 is the fact that the president has ordered a comprehensive review of the exhibits in the museums and galleries that make up the Smithsonian Institution in order to prepare for the nation's 250th birthday bash next year. The rending of the garments (I'm surprised these people have any clothing left) began throughout Lefty Land immediately after the announcement, offering dire warnings of what this all means for history and free speech.

Here's a little something from the Dem lapdogs at The New York Times:

The free expression group PEN America said it feared the review “will rewrite history and strip truth from exhibits,” while Sarah Weicksel, the executive director of the American Historical Association, described the Trump administration move as a “major overstep.” Ms. Weicksel, who leads the country’s largest group of professional historians, said she had been hearing from some of its more than 10,000 members who said they have deep concerns. “Only historians and trained museum professionals are qualified to conduct such a review, which is intended to ensure historical accuracy,” she said.

Few professions have worked harder to sully their own reputations than historians in the 21st century. These people repeatedly insist that His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama is one of our greatest presidents. We can only hope that future historians can reintroduce dignity and integrity among their ranks.

This is from a post at our sister site Twitchy:

If you’re trying to erase history, you’re on the wrong side of it. https://t.co/QNuUv1kBix — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 13, 2025

Minnesota Chubs was immediately reminded of the Democrats' recent habit of tearing down historical statues that they didn't like, including one of Christopher Columbus at his own state capitol on his watch.

Were they not all mentally unwell, the lefties wouldn't go right to the "ORANGE MAN BAD REWRITE HISTORY" tantrum. The review is not a bad idea at all, which Matt explains in a VIP post he wrote:

This review allows museums to recalibrate exhibits that overemphasize negative episodes or promote controversial ideologies at the expense of context. We can acknowledge America’s faults while celebrating its achievements. By highlighting progress and excellence, the Smithsonian can become a true beacon of patriotism—a place that reflects why people across the world come to America seeking opportunity and freedom.

What the Democrats are most upset about is that they believe Trump and Republicans are encroaching on their reinterpretation of history territory. Reorienting history back to something more truthful is not reinterpreting it, however. Calling what the Dems have been doing in public education and Academia "reinterpretation" is pretty generous on my part. Quite often, they're just making crap up.

Conservatives have no need to rewrite American history — we've always liked it here, warts and all. We've never downplayed the awful stuff, and we're still able to be patriotic. The Democrats rewrite American history because they hate the United States of America, it's that simple. That's why Obama blathered on about fundamentally transforming it. Democrats have been hell-bent on doing just that ever since, and won't stop until they've Sovietized the place to their liking.

They must really be seething knowing that so many Americans are still looking forward to the Republic's Semiquincentennial.

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

How did he get them all to hold still for that long?!?!?

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/13/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

Radio: AURN

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: Daily Wire

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

