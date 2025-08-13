Video: Ex-Muslim Yasmine Mohammad and Raymond Ibrahim EXPOSE Islam's Dark Truths

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:02 PM on August 13, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

A far-reaching discussion on Islam and the West with ex-Muslim Yasmine Mohammad:

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

