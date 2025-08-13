All Gas, No Brakes: Mike Collins’ 159-County Blitz for U.S. Senate

The campaign to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff is heating up around the Peach State. Rep. Mike Collins leads an early poll, which is an encouraging sign, even if I have doubts about the poll because of its timing and the large percentage of undecided voters.

Advertisement

Collins has huge momentum, rolling into the campaign. His team announced on Wednesday that he’s the first candidate for any office in the 2026 campaign to organize in all of Georgia’s 159 counties. Collins is covering every mile on the map with passionate volunteers who are ready to share the message that Mike is the best man to take on Ossoff and represent the state in the Senate.

PRESS RELEASE: Conservative Workhorse @MikeCollinsGA is the first campaign of the 2026 cycle to organize in all 159 Georgia counties. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/LcM7Z78sAY — Team Mike Collins Press 🇺🇸 (@CollinsPressGA) August 13, 2025

“Today, Georgia’s Conservative Workhorse Mike Collins announced a 159-county Convoy Captain grassroots army in support of Mike Collins for U.S. Senate,” his team announced in a press release on Wednesday. “Collins, despite only being in the race for two weeks, has set a record for the fastest buildout and mobilization of a statewide campaign in Georgia history, a testament to the appeal of Collins’ message, authentic brand, and his team’s experience in the state.”

Related: Full Throttle: Mike Collins Launches Senate Bid With Serious Momentum

Advertisement

Collins follows in the footsteps of Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp, the last two candidates to achieve the milestone of organizing in every county. Both men won their elections handily. The Collins campaign boasts 413 Convoy Captains at all points along the haul in Georgia.

Team Collins modeled the Convoy Captain initiative on the Trump Force 47 program that helped usher Trump into the White House with dedicated grassroots organization. Convoy Captains will spread the message of Collins’ conservative, America First vision, especially reaching out to low-propensity voters.

“Grassroots mobilization is key to winning Georgia, and Collins has built a team of Georgia’s most seasoned statewide operatives while others have been forced to rely on out-of-state talent,” the press release states. “The speed and caliber of this rollout exhibits that the Collins campaign is leagues ahead of the competition and will be the best equipped team to defeat liberal Democrat Jon Ossoff.”

Collins is in a GOP primary battle with Rep. Buddy Carter and former college football coach Derek Dooley. Kemp has backed Dooley for some reason, a rare misstep for the governor who has led Georgia with a strong, conservative commitment. Dooley is a legacy candidate; his father was the late Georgia Bulldogs football coaching legend Vince Dooley, who once considered running for office himself.

Advertisement

But Collins is the best candidate to go toe-to-toe with Ossoff, whose Senate career proves that he’s only looking out for the radical leftists in the Peach State. Collins, on the other hand, has served Georgia’s 10th District with a bold conservative vision. He sponsored and championed the Laken Riley Act, reaching across the aisle and across chambers to secure support for the bill.

Collins has racked up dozens of endorsements from conservative leaders throughout Georgia and in Congress. (This doesn’t include the coveted Chris Queen endorsement.) He’s the best man to represent Georgia in the Senate, and his feat of organizing his convoy in all 159 counties proves that he’s in it for the long haul.

Mike Collins is taking the fight to Jon Ossoff like no one else can — and I’m on the ground covering every mile of his 159-county push. This is the kind of conservative, grassroots momentum our state needs, and I’m committed to bringing you the inside story the mainstream media won’t touch.

Join PJ Media VIP today and help me keep shining a spotlight on the leaders who will fight for Georgia — and America. Get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.