Full Throttle: Mike Collins Launches Senate Bid With Serious Momentum

On Monday morning, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. I maintain that he’s our best chance to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who only represents the affluent white liberals in metro Atlanta.

"Congressman Mike Collins, he loves this state," said President Donald Trump in a speech featured in Collins' announcement video. Collins has highlighted his ties to Trump as part of his appeal to the president's base.

Donors must think so, too, because Collins announced an impressive haul of $220,000 in donations in the first 12 hours after the campaign announcement. Team Collins took to X to express gratitude and joy at the numbers.

It's been a fast-paced 12 hrs. Wouldn't have it any other way. Very grateful for the confidence and support—thank you! Will keep the hammer down! pic.twitter.com/hQxkrjbEbn — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 28, 2025

On Tuesday morning, Collins released an X video after his morning run, in which he said:

Hey, good Tuesday morning. Well, I had to wait ‘til sunrise to get out here and get a little exercise in before we get this day cranked up, but I just wanted to let everybody know, man, we've had an incredible 24 hours on this rollout. Support has been amazing, comments, people contacting us, asking us how we can help. Listen, if you thought the rollout was good, we're just getting started. We've got a lot more things to come. Hope your week started off great, and look forward to catching up with you somewhere out there on the campaign trail.

Candidates often rake in impressive hauls in the early days of their campaigns. Donors are ready to pitch in as soon as their favored candidate announces, and Collins’ decision to run was one of the most anticipated entries into a much-anticipated effort to flip a Senate seat red. His gratitude for this show of support is genuine and evident.

Collins is picking up endorsements already as well — and I’m not just talking about that coveted Chris Queen endorsement. State House Majority Whip James Burchett (R-176th District) announced his support for Collins on Tuesday morning, and more endorsements from elected officials are sure to follow.

🚨ENDORSEMENT🚨

Thankful to have the leadership of House Majority Whip @JamesDBurchett on my team. We’re putting the pedal down on Jon Ossoff, and not stopping until we flip this seat and send him home. pic.twitter.com/MqYSUbvY8s — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 29, 2025

“Listen, there's no one better suited to beat Jon Ossoff,” said Parker Ogle, president of the University of Georgia College Republicans. “Mike Collins has gotten real legislation passed in the House, including the first bill signed into law by President Trump, the Laken Riley Act. Mike Collins gets things done, and that's why I'm supporting Mike Collins for U.S. Senate.”

We’re just one day in, and support for Collins is impressive and electric. “We’re just getting started,” said Collins, and that momentum is going to help flip this key Senate seat red.

