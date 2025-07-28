Bold Prediction: Meet Georgia's Next Senator

For the last four years, Georgia’s U.S. senators haven’t represented the beliefs and aspirations of the majority of the state’s voters. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) both swept into the Senate in 2021 on the quirk of a special election and propaganda from the Democrats that suppressed the Republican vote in the January 2021 runoff.

Ossoff is ripe for the picking in 2026, and a handful of candidates have stood up to challenge him from the right. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) was the first one, but he’s not a formidable challenger. The state’s Insurance Commissioner, John King, who is also Georgia’s first Hispanic statewide elected official and an honorable man, ran a brief campaign but didn’t have the name recognition to see it through.

Derek Dooley, a former college football coach and the son of the late legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, is mulling a run. He has name recognition in spades, but it’s not clear yet whether he would fight hard enough to take on Ossoff.

But the man I believe has the best chance of taking Ossoff down announced his campaign on Monday morning. Rep. Mike Collins is throwing his hat into the ring.

“Jon Ossoff does not represent Georgia’s values and has attacked our states’ best interests at every opportunity. He’s voted to raise taxes on Georgia families, supercharge inflation, open our Southern Border, and allow men to play in women’s sports,” Collins said in a statement. “This is Georgia’s moment. This is the people’s time to take back control of this Senate seat, deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda, and kick Jon Ossoff to the curb—and together, that’s exactly what we will do next November.”

Collins’ campaign statement detailed why he’s the ideal candidate to represent the Peach State in the Senate:

Georgia’s Conservative Workhorse Mike Collins has represented Georgia’s 10th Congressional District since 2023. In two years, Collins has passed two bills signed into law under two presidents from two different parties–the TRANQ Act to better equip law enforcement in their fight to keep drugs off our streets, and the Laken Riley Act, named after the Georgia nursing student tragically killed by an illegal criminal. Collins has supported President Trump since the 2016 Primary, and knowing that he would secure his own nomination in the 2024 election, Collins campaigned in ten congressional districts across the country to elect America First candidates that would secure President Trump a Republican House majority. Recent polling shows that Collins is the most competitive Republican Primary candidate to defeat Jon Ossoff in 2026, polling within the margin of error of Ossoff.

When Collins was mulling a Senate run, Georgia Democratic Party spokesperson Devon Cruz told Fox News Digital, "Collins would join a crowded, messy primary that will leave the GOP nominee badly bruised, while Sen. Jon Ossoff is building massive momentum to take on whichever Donald Trump loyalist limps over the finish line." Keep dreaming, dude.

Collins is a bold conservative fighter who represents my district with a firm commitment to America First principles and the right dash of humor and style. He’ll represent Georgia well in the Senate, and I can’t help but believe that he would mop the floor with Ossoff in debates.

My only concern is who we’re going to get to represent us in the 10th District. Collins is leaving big shoes to fill, and we need another strong conservative to carry on that legacy. Pray that this district can find that leader.

As much as I’d like to keep Collins in the district (selfishly), I know he’s going to be a force for good in the Senate. Let’s go!

Georgia Deserves Better Than Jon Ossoff. Mike Collins is stepping up, and he's the America First fighter who can finally take that Senate seat back.

