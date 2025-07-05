Beach Chair Beats Biden in Fourth of July Showdown

Old Joe Biden, barely half a year removed from a grueling four years of pretending to be president, spent the Fourth of July weekend in a setting that must have reminded him of the days when he was shuffling around the White House and people were calling him “Mr. President” for reasons he couldn’t quite remember.

Old Joe and the woman who may have been president of the United States from 2021 to 2025, “Dr.” Jill Biden, went to the beach in Malibu for the Fourth. Considering that Old Joe spent fully 39% of his presidency on vacation, the Independence Day beach jaunt must have made the senescent corruptocrat feel quite presidential again. Adding to the presidential tone of the whole affair was that the man who fell off a bicycle while it was standing still and who fell several times while walking up the stairs “was snapped,” according to a Friday report in the New York Post “struggling to set up a beach chair.”

The only surprise here is that sycophantic aides didn’t rush to set up Old Joe’s chair for him, but the old liar may have been in Show-Them-I’m-a-Man-of-the-People mode, as well as trying to dispel the impression that he was not cognitively able to serve as president of the United States while he occupied the Oval Office. In that effort, he seems to have been defeated yet again.

Otherwise, however, Biden’s vacation from his vacation seems to have gone smoothly enough. The Post noted that once his struggle with the beach chair was over, he “looked right at home lounging under a red umbrella with former first lady Jill Biden, while granddaughter Finnegan and grandson Beau Biden Jr. frolicked in the sand nearby.”

The former alleged president was also spotted “happily shaking sand from his towel” — apparently, after his narrow loss to the beach chair, he was able to defeat the towel in mortal combat. Later that evening, he had dinner with his safely pardoned son Hunter, as long as the autopen scandal doesn’t blow up the legal firewall Old Joe and/or his henchmen set up to protect his crime family.

This beach jaunt was apparently a break from Old Joe’s strenuous work on a memoir of his days of posing as president. Speaking on Wednesday at the convention of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Old Joe explained with his trademark eloquence: “Well, you know … it sounds strange … the problem is there is not a lot of time. Every president is expected to write a memoir. Most take between 3 and 6 years to get it done.”

In 46’s case, the publisher was restless. Apparently Biden would have us believe that there is so much interest in his presidency that some presumably sane publisher is pressuring him to get his book done fast, so as to satisfy the public’s hunger for news of beloved Old Joe. In fact, his publisher is so restless, Biden said, that he wants Joe’s memoir by “March of this year.”

When Old Joe Biden said this, it was July 2. But he is totally of sound mind, really, and ready to knock the block off of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson for suggesting otherwise, as he said on May 30: “You can see that I’m mentally incompetent and I can’t walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them.” Old Joe insists that he was the one in charge, autopen and all: “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

Well, sure it is. And yet it was clear to the entire world throughout the four years of Biden’s presidency that the old man wasn’t all there and wasn’t up to the job. And all through those four years, many of the same people who are now telling us how out of it Old Joe really was were insulting the intelligence of the American people by insisting that the president was sharp as a tack and that behind closed doors, he was full of probing questions for aides who were less than half his age and yet didn’t have half his energy.

Biden’s struggles with the beach chair was just the latest indication that this is a very old man, and not one with all his faculties intact. The American people should have been told this fully in 2020. But the avid, all-consuming pursuit of power makes human beings do strange things.