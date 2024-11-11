The Left Will Eat Itself Alive in the Wake of Kamala's Defeat

Leftists are the sorest of sore losers, aren't they? Some are talking about leaving the country — and 99.9999% won't, but good riddance to those who actually do — some blame Joe Biden for the loss because he didn't drop out earlier or because he sought a second term in the first place. Others blame Kamala Harris for running a terrible campaign, for picking Tim Walz, for not doing more interviews, for wasting too much time attacking Trump, you name it.

None of that is going to get the Democrats very far. Their problems in the 2024 election go deeper than one person dooming their chances.

The simple truth is that Democrats have taken voters for granted, and they cannibalized their coalition. According to reports, Trump won a third of black, Latino, and Asian voters. Democrats thought that abortion was their secret weapon this year, yet a significant share of voters who voted for abortion measures on state ballots supported Trump.

Trump's advantage in the polls on the economy and immigration, of course, was the first real sign that Trump's victory was inevitable. But Democrats are also losing ground on social issues, on which they typically had an advantage. Democrats went all on in on radical gender ideology, and it looks like it's going to be a major problem for them going forward.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) called out his party over the weekend, criticizing them for refusing to debate the issues.

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," he said. "I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that."

It was a brutally honest and accurate assessment that Democrats shouldn't ignore, yet Moulton received backlash for telling the truth. One of his top aides resigned after he made his comments, and LGBTQ rights groups trashed him.

Moulton, to his credit, didn't back down.

"I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women's sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male," he told Fox News Digital.

"I am also a strong supporter of the civil rights of all Americans, including transgender rights. I will fight, as I always have, for the rights and safety of all citizens. These two ideas are not mutually exclusive, and we can even disagree on them," he continued.

"Yet there are many who, shouting from the extreme left corners of social media, believe I have failed the unspoken Democratic Party purity test," he said. "We did not lose the 2024 election because of any trans person or issue. We lost, in part, because we shame and belittle too many opinions held by too many voters, and that needs to stop. Let’s have these debates now, determine a new strategy for our party since our existing one failed, and then unite to oppose the Trump agenda wherever it imperils American values."

For what it's worth, Moulton hasn't exactly had a genuine awakening on the trans issue; he still accused Republicans of banning books, which is completely false. I'd love to ask him if he would want his daughters to have access to the pornographic books that LGBTQ groups and their allies are putting in schools.

Even those Democrats who are realizing the problems with their party's full embrace of radical gender ideology are still trying to walk a thin line because their party has become dependent on the support of radical groups. But there may be other brave-ish Democrats who will speak out, and the Democratic Party will eat itself alive if enough Democrats are calling for their party to reassess its views in the wake of Kamala's epic defeat.