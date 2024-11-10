Chuck Schumer Embraces Election Denialism By Denying GOP Winner Access to Senate Orientation

Throughout recent years, Democrats have been outspoken on the need to accept election outcomes and reject election denialism. Well, sometimes. Democrats didn't exactly accept the results of the 2016 election, the 2000 election, and a variety of other races where the Democrat lost—like Stacey Abrams’ failed gubernatorial bids in Georgia. But, aside from races where the Democrats lost, top Democratic leaders have consistently labeled the questioning of election results as a threat to democracy itself.

Now, with the balance of the Senate hanging in the balance, the Democrats’ hypocrisy over election denialism has reared its ugly head again.

The Pennsylvania Senate race was among the most-watched in 2024, and one that polls suggested Democrat incumbent Sen. Bob Casey was likely too keep. However, polls tightened in the final weeks, and on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected that David McCormick had unseated the three-term Democratic Senator Bob Casey in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, resulting in a stunning lose of a seat Democrats desperately needed to keep.

Securing this Pennsylvania seat was a particularly rewarding victory for Republicans, especially after missed chances in other battlegrounds like Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and now Arizona. McCormick’s win delivered Republicans a powerful 53-seat majority in the Senate, giving the party substantial leverage heading into the 2025 legislative session.

However, the Casey campaign is refusing to concede the race.

"The count in Pennsylvania is still continuing. Yesterday, the vote margin shrunk by 50,000 votes and this race is now within half a point, the threshold for automatic recounts in Pennsylvania," Casey campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said in a statement Thursday morning. "With tens of thousands more votes to be counted, we are committed to ensuring every Pennsylvanian's vote is heard and confident that at the end of that process, Senator Casey will be reelected."

McCormick has maintained a lead throughout the vote counting, likely proving the Associated Press election call was correct.

However, according to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is now reportedly blocking Republican Dave McCormick from joining Senate orientation this week.

Schumer is not allowing @DaveMcCormickPA to participate in Senate orientation this week because Casey refuses to concede the race. What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2024

Schumer’s move to deny McCormick entry to Senate orientation highlights the Democrats troubling disregard for democratic norms, especially in light of their grandstanding the past four years over protecting democracy. If the shoe were on the other foot, Democrats would call this obstruction anti-democratic, insisting on the winner’s immediate inclusion in orientation. There aren't enough votes outstanding to change the results of the race, and Schumer should stop this nonsense.