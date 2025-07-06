Fresh Obama-Biden Feud Details Are Here and They’re Absolutely Delicious

It’s no secret anymore that Barack Obama and Joe Biden were hardly the BFFs that the latter claimed them to be. According to reports, Obama was a key player in the coup to force Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election, and Biden is naturally very bitter about it. But the latest revelations about their toxic dynamic during the campaign go beyond personal bitterness. They expose a level of dysfunction within the Democratic Party that’s so raw and chaotic, it would make even veteran political insiders wince.

Advertisement

A forthcoming book about the 2024 election has exposed what many conservatives suspected all along: Obama never really believed Biden was fit for a second term, and he wasn't shy about letting everyone know it. When the two met for lunch at the White House in 2023, Obama walked away "slightly incredulous" that Biden was even attempting another run, according to a report from The Guardian, which received an advance copy of the book.

But here's where it gets really good: Obama didn't just keep his doubts to himself.

After that lunch, the former president made a beeline for Biden's senior staff, many of whom had previously worked under him, and delivered a brutal assessment that should have ended Biden's campaign right there. "Your campaign is a mess," Obama told them, cutting through any pretense of unity or support. This wasn't constructive criticism from a concerned party elder—this was a public execution disguised as friendly advice.

The organizational chaos Obama identified was glaring. Biden's team had split their operations between Washington and Wilmington, a decision that even Biden himself privately admitted was problematic. The Wilmington base was supposed to showcase Biden's everyman appeal and Delaware roots, but Obama recognized it for what it really was: a logistical nightmare that would hamstring any serious campaign effort.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Dana Bash Got Destroyed After Pushing Bogus Leftist Talking Points

The attempted fix reveals just how dysfunctional things had become. They shuffled Jen O'Malley Dillon to Wilmington as campaign manager while keeping Mike Donilon in Washington as chief strategist. This geographic split epitomized the kind of amateur-hour decision-making that Obama was calling out, and predictably, it solved nothing.

What makes this story particularly delicious is how Biden's staff reacted to Obama's intervention. According to the book, some of them thought Obama was being a "prick" and felt he "disrespected and mistreated Biden." The irony is palpable—these same staffers who spent eight years watching Biden serve as Obama's "loyal" vice president were now discovering what many had suspected: Obama's respect for Biden was always conditional and largely performative.

Let’s be honest—conservatives saw this coming back in 2008. Joe Biden was a non-factor in the Democratic primary, barely registering in the polls and flaming out after a humiliating finish in Iowa. He wasn’t chosen for his political prowess or popular appeal—he was picked because Obama needed an “elder statesman” to paper over his lack of experience. That’s all Biden ever was in that ticket: window dressing for a green senator trying to look presidential.

Advertisement

And that’s precisely what makes this behind-the-scenes drama so revealing. It underscores the same glaring weakness that’s followed Biden from the moment he sought the presidency. Even his own party’s most prominent figure couldn’t pretend he was up to the job—because deep down, they all knew he never was.

The mainstream media will never give you the real story, but PJ Media is here to pull back the curtain. Sign up for PJ Media VIP with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off and enjoy exclusive articles, an ad-free site, and the chance to speak your mind in the comments. Don’t miss your chance—support the outlet that exposes the left’s dirty laundry. Join today!