Does This Bombshell Memo Prove That Biden’s Campaign Sabotaged Him?

A bombshell memo from inside Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has leaked, and it changes everything. There has been a lot of speculation about why Biden’s campaign let him debate Donald Trump when he did. And it was anyone’s guess whether it was Biden’s hubris or the campaign’s denial of his infirmity. I think the memo proves that his own advisers set him up to fail in the hopes of pushing him out of the campaign.

After months of excuses, gaslighting, and media hand-waving over Biden’s decline, we finally have something as close to a smoking gun as I expect we’ll ever get. This memo outlines the so-called “strategy” behind Biden’s early debate appearance, and it’s not a strategy at all. It’s damage control dressed up as planning.

The memo reveals a tightly choreographed blueprint for Biden’s debate participation: just two debates — one in June, the other in September — under terms designed to help him as much as possible. They wanted to scrap the traditional Commission on Presidential Debates format and replace it with friendly moderators, no live audience, and strict mic-muting rules to keep Trump in check. We knew these details already, of course, and it’s clear from this memo that it was, at least in part, an acknowledgment that his advisors knew Biden wasn’t up to the task.

Yet they still pushed him onto the stage in June, months before the typical debate season. Why? They blamed the Olympics and family vacations, as if the most critical moment of a presidential campaign should be scheduled around summer getaways.

By holding the first debate in the spring, YOU will be able to reach the widest audience possible before we are deep in the summer months with the conventions, Olympics, and family vacations taking precedence. In addition, the earlier YOU are able to debate the better, so that the American people can see YOU standing next to Trump and showing the strength of YOUR leadership, compared to Trump's weakness and chaos. While there is no perfect time to schedule the debate, we have identified an ideal spring window to debate in late June, which will allow for extensive preparation to be built into YOUR schedule.

It’s laughable. The only logical explanation was that they wanted it early because they knew Biden — whose decision to run in the first place was controversial even in Democrat circles — was in decline, and they knew it was only going to get worse.

Let’s not forget that Trump also pushed for early debates. He knew Biden wasn’t up to the task. So why would Biden’s team want the same thing? To give the party time to choose a replacement. Had the debate been on their traditional fall schedule, it would have been too late.

The memo reeks of panic. It emphasizes Biden’s need for controlled conditions, limited exposure, and friendly moderators — all signs of a campaign deeply concerned about his age, stamina, and ability to stay coherent.

But the most revealing part? Not everyone agreed with this strategy:

The book says support for an early debate was not unanimous among the president’s aides, and that some members of Biden world felt he should not go head-to-head with Trump at all. One unnamed donor called the White House in May, the book reports, “alarmed” by a recent appearance by the president at a Chicago fundraiser, and urged his team to “find an excuse” to get him out of the debates. This was rejected out of hand.

Now, do you think that the donors who saw Joe Biden in controlled settings knew he wasn’t up to the task of debating Trump, but the advisors who worked closely with him didn’t? Get real.

Some might see this memo and conclude it was political incompetence. I disagree. It was a controlled detonation. They knew he wasn’t ready. They knew the risks. And they put him onstage anyway.

The leaked memo exposes the raw truth: Biden's own advisers knew he wasn't up to the job, but pushed him forward anyway.