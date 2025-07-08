Emergency Declared: New Mexico Flash Floods

Another state is being washed away by catastrophic flooding as storms still sweep the country.

As the casualties from the Texas floods (aftermath pictured above) continue to mount, the natural disasters have spread to New Mexico too. A video online showing a house washing away on a raging torrent of water has highlighted the danger many New Mexico residents are currently experiencing.

Advertisement

National Weather Service Albuquerque posted on X, “The flood wave on the Rio Ruidoso has reached the Hollywood gage. Stay away from the river! This is a look at the change in the river depth in just 30 minutes, courtesy of the USGS!” It included images and the follow-up information that the river had swelled to a flood stage of more than 15 feet.

Another 30 minutes later and it's hard to tell where the riverbed is. The river is now in major flood stage at over 15 feet. Stay away from the river! Seek higher ground NOW! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/gd3ecndelG — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) July 8, 2025





Related: Coast Guard Swimmer Rescues Over 160 Flood Victims

But even that sobering height was soon surpassed, as CBS News reported:

The Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood possibly reached 20.24 feet during the height of the flash flood, NWS Albuquerque said on X. If the provisional number is confirmed, it would be a record high. According to the USGS's real-time data, water levels at the 30-mile-long river located about 150 miles southeast of Albuquerque were "extremely above" its historic daily averages on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

I cannot confirm whether or not the asserted statistics are true, but certainly the current situation in the flood zone is risky and possibly deadly.

Flash floods in Ruidoso, New Mexico sent a home drifting down a fast-moving river on Tuesday.



According to the USGS's real-time data, water levels at the 30-mile-long Ruidoso River located about 150 miles southeast of Albuquerque were "extremely above" its historic daily… pic.twitter.com/yERzL7Eyj3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2025





AP reported that people in a popular summer mountain retreat village were cut off by the flash flooding, trapped in homes and even in cars by the torrent of water. Emergency responders were able to carry out at least 85 rescues in the Ruidoso area. No injuries or deaths had been reported as of the time AP published its article.

Kaitlyn Carpenter, an artist in Ruidoso, was riding her motorcycle through town Tuesday afternoon when the storm started to pick up, and she sought shelter at the riverside Downshift Brewing Company with about 50 other people. She started to film debris rushing down the Rio Ruidoso when she spotted a house float by with a familiar turquoise door. It belonged to the family of one of her best friends.

Advertisement

Fortunately the family wasn’t in the house at the time. “I’ve been in that house and have memories in that house, so seeing it come down the river was just pretty heartbreaking,” Carpenter mourned. “I just couldn’t believe it.” She herself lost an art studio in a different flood last year, so it appears the area around the river is prone to severe flooding.

Prayers are still needed for the New Mexico and Texas flood victims.

Help us continue to report on the developing flood stories. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.