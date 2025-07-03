Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Tortured in El Salvador. But Nayib Bukele Has Receipts.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia suffered psychological and physical torture in El Salvador prison, attorneys say" reads the headline from NBC.

"Abrego Garcia says he was severely beaten in Salvadoran prison," says NPR's headline.

Advertisement

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia says he was beaten and subjected to psychological torture in El Salvador jail," reports the Associated Press.

You get the idea.

This all stems from the fact that attorneys for "Maryland Dad" — and alleged MS-13 member, human smuggler, and domestic abuser — Kilmar Abrego Garcia claim that he was "subjected to severe mistreatment upon arrival" at El Salvador's Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, aka CECOT, "including but not limited to severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation, inadequate nutrition, and psychological torture."

The claims go on to state that he was made to kneel overnight and not allowed to use the bathroom, beaten so badly that he had lumps and bruises all over him, and starved to the point that he lost over 30 pounds in two weeks. About a month later, he was transferred to a different facility.

Did that happen? I have no idea. I wasn't there. But let's look at the facts.

First of all, the mainstream media was so anxious to report this that it somehow found its way to me, and I'm largely trying to take a long weekend off and unplug from the rest of the world. I'm all for this guy having his day in court, and I promised myself weeks ago that I was not going to write another single thing about him for a number of reasons, but I loathe the way the MSM has reported on things like this since Donald Trump took office. And I loathe the way the left dropped everything for this guy while their own houses were — and still are — burning down around them.

Advertisement

The fact is that the left doesn't care about this man and his due process. They care about sticking it to Trump, and that's all this was about. He's just a pawn in their game.

Also, a few weeks after Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador, he met with the dimwitted senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, and he didn't mention any of that stuff. If I was shipped off to another country and was beaten and tortured and starved to the point of losing 30 pounds in less than 14 days, and a couple of weeks later, a high-profile politician from my home country came to visit, I'd be like, "You have to help me."

From the pictures I saw, Abrego Garcia looked healthy. I saw no lumps and bruises. And I have no idea what weight he started at, but he didn't look malnourished.

After their margarita meeting, Van Hollen held a press conference, and a reporter asked him, "Did you have a sense of his health, his well-being? Did you sense — did you get any indication that he had been abused?"

"I did not get that sense," Van Hollen replied. "Look, you never know, but I asked him if he was okay. He said 'yes.'"

Van Hollen added that Abrego Garcia has a blood pressure condition and had seen a doctor for it while there. "So, on a very cursory examination, he appeared okay."

I mean, Van Hollen basically went down there looking for something like torture so he could go crying to the media about it. If he even had the slightest sense that this man was mistreated, we would have heard about it.

Advertisement

Finally, el presidente himself, Nayib Bukele, spoke out on the topic on Thursday night. In a post on X, he made some valid points:

Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary. But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days, including his meeting with Senator Van Hollen, who himself confirmed the man seemed fine. If he’d been tortured, sleep-deprived, and starved, why does he look so well in every picture? Why would he gain weight? Why are there no bruises, or even dark circles under his eyes?

Bukele added a video montage of some of Abrego Garcia's time spent in El Salvador. Granted, it appears that it was all taken after he'd left CECOT for the new facility, but it makes it look like the guy and his fellow prisoners were at a summer camp. And at no time, even in the earliest days, does he appear bruised or malnourished or even unhappy. I'm not naive enough to think that this video isn't the result of selective editing, but it still kind of paints a picture that someone's not being totally truthful. It also shows Abrego Garcia when he boarded the plane to head back to the United States, and it doesn't look like he was missing too many meals. As Bukele points out, it looks like he even gained some weight. He actually looks pretty darn good.

Advertisement

I'm not necessarily picking a side here, but something just doesn't add up to me. If you've been reading my articles, you know I'm a cautiously optimistic Bukele fan, but I'll let you watch the video and judge for yourself. I also know that the MSM won't follow up with Bukele's side of the story, so I wanted to make sure someone did.

Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary.



But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days,… pic.twitter.com/PzvLcCNzrK — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 3, 2025

As I said, the MSM won't report all sides of the story; you'll only find that on conservative sites like ours. But we can only do that with your support. The best way you can help us is by reading and sharing our articles every day and signing up to become a PJ Media VIP member.

There's never been a better time. Right now, in honor of our country's birthday, we're running a 74% off sale. (No, that's not a typo.) That means for a very low price, you can join us for the next year as we shed light on what's really going on in the U.S. as Trump ushers us into the new Golden Age. You also gain access to exclusive content, the opportunity to interact with our writers and other readers, and so much more.

What are you waiting for? Click this link to sign up and use the code word POTUS47 to get the discount! We appreciate your support.