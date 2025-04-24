Transportation Secretary Issues Warning to Democrat States Defying Trump

If Trump’s Transportation Department (DOT) chief follows through on his newest threat to blue states, it would be a beautiful thing — and a major savings for American taxpayers.

Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to all DOT grant recipients on April 23, which Breitbart obtained. If Democrat states persist in thumbing their noses at the president and refusing to comply with lawful orders, that “could result in enforcement actions being taken by DOT,” Duffy’s office told Breitbart. We can only hope Duffy will follow through on that threat.

Duffy’s office explained further, “That means recipients that have policies that actively fail to protect Americans’ right to free speech, continue to use discriminatory DEI policies, and disrupt federal agencies (like ICE) as they work to enforce federal immigration laws could face enforcement action.”

Indeed, the Trump administration must start playing hardball with activist mayors, governors, and judges. Democrat authorities defying lawful orders will snowball into complete lawlessness and a lack of federal authority across the country, which is already occurring on the judicial level. Today is the anniversary of the Greeks using the infamous Trojan Horse treacherously to defeat Troy over 3,000 years ago, and we might compare Democrat politicians’ defiance to our country’s political Trojan Horse. Let us not make the same mistake Troy did.

Breitbart cited multiple executive orders that Democrats are determined to ignore, including Trump’s EOs on protecting free speech, ending DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs, and especially on enforcing immigration laws.

Duffy reminded states that “your legal obligations require cooperation generally with Federal authorities in the enforcement of Federal law, including cooperating with and not impeding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Federal offices and components of the Department of Homeland Security in the enforcement of Federal immigration law.”

Among the actions taken to impede ICE arrests are authorities issuing “driver’s licenses to individuals present in the United States in violation of Federal immigration law.”

Duffy also wrote:

Whether or not described in neutral terms, any policy, program, or activity that is premised on a prohibited classification, including discriminatory policies or practices designed to achieve so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” or “DEI,” goals, presumptively violates Federal law. Recipients of DOT financial assistance must ensure that the personnel practices (including hiring, promotions, and terminations) within their organizations are merit-based and do not discriminate based on prohibited categories. Recipients are also precluded from allocating money received under DOT awards—such as through contracts or the provision of other benefits—based on suspect classifications.

Failure to axe DEI is a violation of federal law and grant agreements with the government, Duffy insisted.

Duffy also explained why he wrote the letter:

As recipients of such DOT funds, you have entered into legally enforceable agreements with the United States Government and are obligated to comply fully with all applicable Federal laws and regulations. These laws and regulations include the United States Constitution, Federal statutes, applicable rules, and public policy requirements, including, among others, those protecting free speech and religious liberty and those prohibiting discrimination and enforcing controls on illegal immigration. As Secretary of Transportation, I am responsible for ensuring recipients of DOT financial assistance are aware of and comply with all applicable legal obligations.

It is long past time to make Democrat states face the consequences of their un-American and unlawful defiance of the Trump administration and the will of We the People.

It is long past time to make Democrat states face the consequences of their un-American and unlawful defiance of the Trump administration and the will of We the People.

Democrats must be exposed and held accountable for prioritizing woke ideology and foreign law-breakers over American citizens.