Breaking: SCOTUS Again Sides With Illegal Aliens

The U.S. Supreme Court, following its shocking decision to block the Trump administration from deporting terrorist illegal alien gang members more quickly, has just issued another decision favoring illegals.

Today, the court, according to Newsweek, “ruled that immigrants who agree to leave the U.S. voluntarily are entitled to deadline flexibility when the deadline falls on a weekend or holiday.” Because obviously illegal aliens who should never have been here to begin with deserve all the consideration in the world when authorities are kicking them out in line with the law, federal orders, and the will of We the People.

SCOTUS Justices Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts reportedly joined the radical leftists on the court for a 5-4 decision. How depressing that even with a supposed conservative majority on the court, Donald Trump and the American people are almost constantly being handed defeats.

This decision comes mere days after the 7-2 ruling (reportedly only Thomas and Alito dissenting) blocking President Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport dangerous gang members.

Article III Project head and legal expert Mike Davis posted in frustration, “When will the 7 self-appointed Supreme Court generals and their ACLU legal advisors permit the commander-in-chief to perform his most crucial constitutional duty of deporting the invading Tren de Aragua foreign terrorists and MS-13 gang bangers?”

Meanwhile, Democrats are still trying their hardest to bring back deported, accused wife-abusing, drug-trafficking, human-trafficking MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, while American citizens remain hostages in multiple foreign areas, including Gaza. And a new Democrat activist judge has joined the ranks of those across the country desperately trying to block Trump deportations.

🚨 A Colorado Activist Judge blocked President Trump from removing illegal aliens under the Alien Enemies Act.



She cites the Supreme Court, & says he is wrong to declare an "invasion"



She looks exactly like you thought she would. pic.twitter.com/rk0mfGhEVA — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 22, 2025

It is incredible how the Supreme Court didn’t seem to care a bit when the Biden administration was going after Jan. 6 protesters, pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, Trump allies, and others, but they are Johnny-on-the-spot to protect illegal aliens from the consequences of their criminal invasion of our country. If the Supreme Court had blocked half as many of the Biden administration’s unconstitutional orders as they have Donald Trump‘s constitutional orders, maybe the country wouldn’t be in the state it is in.

