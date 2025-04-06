Nate Baker’s Killer Was Ordered Deported in 2018

Nathanial Baker was a 21-year-old college student with his whole life ahead of him. Then an illegal alien ordered deported years ago but still in the U.S. killed him in a hit-and-run crash.

Nate Baker’s tragic death is the latest in a string of illegal alien murders over the last few years, even as Democrat congressmen, mayors, sheriffs, and other officials double down on shielding such criminals from federal authorities acting on Donald Trump’s orders.

Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz was wanted by ICE at the time he ran into University of South Carolina (USC) student Nate Baker in a fatal hit-and-run this week. The illegal alien killer was driving without a license at the time of the crash.

Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor shared an update that was simultaneously enlightening and disturbing, since it revealed how avoidable Nate’s death was: “Source tells me the illegal alien accused of killing 21-year-old USC student Nathanial Baker in a hit and run is from El Salvador and was arrested by border patrol agents near Hidalgo, TX in 2016. In 2018, an immigration judge in Charlotte, NC ordered Fernandez-Cruz be removed back to El Salvador. Now, more than 6 years later, he is charged in this deadly hit and run.”

It is unclear if any attempt was actually made to remove Fernandez-Cruz or not. But if he had been deported as ordered, and maybe if the Biden-Harris administration hadn’t been making it so easy for illegals to avoid law enforcement accountability these last four years, Nate could be alive today.

The New York Post provided more information on the tragedy and Fernandez-Cruz’s past run-ins with law enforcement:

Sources said Fernandez-Cruz, a native of El Salvador, illegally crossed the US-Mexico border at an unknown date but was arrested by the Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2016. He was released the next day and issued a notice to appear as DHS initiated removal proceedings. An immigration judge in Charlotte, North Carolina, ordered the illegal migrant to be sent back to his home country on Sept. 6, 2018, sources said. South Carolina police said Fernandez-Cruz was driving with two male passengers when he killed Baker, a business major from Glen Allen, Virginia, and fled the crash site. He abandoned his truck and was nabbed by a nearby officer who found and detained him near the 1100 block of Greene Street, according to cops… Fernandez-Cruz was charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to give information and render aid, failure to yield the right of way, and driving without a license.

Fernandez-Cruz’s passengers also fled the crash site, without attempting to help the victim.

USC students have set up a memorial with flowers, pictures, and other honoraria on the sidewalk near where Nate was killed. “Thank you for the memories. We love you so much,” read one message. Nate’s fraternity paid tribute to his “light, laughter, and love” on Instagram, praising Nate as a leader and role model, per the Post.

“His passion, loyalty, and love for this brotherhood will never be forgotten. May we honor his memory by living with the same kindness, selflessness and generosity that he showed to everyone around him,” the fraternity posted.

Nate’s heartbreaking death occurs as data from Spain shows that migrants killed half of Spanish female murder victims this year, highlighting the international crisis of illegal migration. How many more innocent victims must be sacrificed on the altar of open borders ideology?

