Disgraced Cardinal McCarrick Dies at 94

Disgraced, defrocked, and degenerate former Cardinal McCarrick has reportedly died at age 94. Now he has to face the judgment of his Maker.

Catholic show host Raymond Arroyo reported the news, “Good night and good luck. Disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is dead at 94. May God give comfort to his victims — and have mercy on his soul.” Arroyo expressed the feelings of many of us faithful American Catholics when he added, “McCarrick was a disgrace — a horrendous deceiver and predator who was allowed to terrorize so many for far too long.” McCarrick was also one of those responsible for the shameful Vatican-China deal so catastrophic for persecuted Chinese Catholics.

Theodore McCarrick has for several years been the face of the Catholic Church’s sex abuse crisis in many Americans’ minds, as some clerics are accused of covering up his sexual abuse of minors for decades. In 2018, Carlo Maria Viganò, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, testified that McCarrick and now-Pope Francis had known each other a long time, that Francis knew full well what horrific crimes McCarrick had committed, and yet brought him out of the semi-retirement Pope Benedict XVI put him in and entrusted him with helping broker the Vatican-Chinese Communist Party deal (read the testimony from Viganò).

While McCarrick was finally laicized by Francis, Viganò became the target of Francis’s full wrath, lending credibility to the accusation that Francis was previously covering up for McCarrick. Viganò continues to accuse Francis of covering up sexual abuse. Unfortunately, we are likely never to know for sure now, as McCarrick’s case will never be properly tried in court.

On 23 June 2013 when I met Bergoglio at the Domus Sanctæ Marthæ - as already extensively reported in my Memorial of August 22, 2018 - he asked me ex abrupto: «What is Cardinal McCarrick like?»



I replied to him: « Holy Father, I don’t know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if… pic.twitter.com/Oea6E7hCnN — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) May 29, 2024

McCarrick and his ilk have undermined the Catholic Church in America, which as recently as 1965 was a growing bastion of the faith.

LifeSiteNews explained about McCarrick:

He was the most senior cleric in history to be laicized for sexual misconduct... In 2001 John Paul II, who first met McCarrick on a 1976 trip to the USA, both appointed him the new Archbishop of Washington and elevated him to the College of Cardinals. Then-Cardinal McCarrick remained the Archbishop of Washington until 2006, when he resigned upon turning 75, as is customary… in 2009 he presided over the graveside service of Senator Edward Kennedy, a notoriously pro-abortion politician. After the election of Pope Francis, McCarrick returned to prominence, traveling around the world for the Vatican, [scandal-ridden] Catholic Relief Services, and occasionally at the behest of the U.S. State Department… Rod Dreher wrote in 2018 that he had investigated [sex abuse allegations] in 2002, but nobody would go on the record… Cardinal Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York announced in 2018 that a “credible and substantiated” allegation of child sexual abuse had been made against McCarrick that his ecclesiastical career came to an end… The first child McCarrick ever baptised, [James] Grein was subjected to the cleric’s spiritual, emotional, and sexual abuse from the age of 11 into adulthood.

Unfortunately, McCarrick was ruled “not competent to stand before civil courts on charges of sexual assault against minors” in 2023 and 2024 due to his dementia diagnosis, so he never really suffered any consequences for his multiple alleged pedophilia crimes. That also allowed continued cover-up of aspects of the scandal and those who knew about it, too.

Rachel Mastrogiacomo posted on X about an alleged conversation she had with one of McCarrick’s victims: “Today I broke the news of McCarrick’s death to one of his victims. Although McCarrick never apologized to him for destroying his precious innocence, the victim said to me, ‘I can only hope that, in the last hour or minute of his death—he was able to ask God for forgiveness!’”

Investigative reporter Christine Niles pointed out that while McCarrick is now beyond human accountability, some of those who covered up his crimes (including Pope Francis) are not: “Cardinal Theodore McCarrick may be dead (may God have mercy on his soul), but the circle of clergy who knew his secrets remains very much alive.” When will McCarrick’s victims see justice?

Holding corrupt clergy accountable is vital in our Christian country.