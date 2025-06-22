Report: Iranian Parliament Votes to Close Strait of Hormuz

Catherine Salgado | 11:24 PM on June 22, 2025
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

The Iranian parliament has reportedly voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping passage, though official confirmation has not been issued.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio already warned Iran against this action, saying on Fox News, “If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It's economic suicide for them if they do it, and we retain options to deal with that.”

China is likely to be infuriated if the strait is closed, since so much of its oil trade passes through there — presuming that Iran actually has the capability to follow through on this threat.

The New York Post reported Sunday:

Iran’s parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping channel through which around 20% of the world’s daily oil flows.

The move, which could block $1 billion in oil shipments per day, is likely to send oil prices soaring. 

Brent crude oil, the international standard, jumped 3.9% to $80 a barrel on Sunday, while US crude rose 4.3% to $77 a barrel.

“Iran would most likely pursue a multi-layered asymmetric strategy rather than attempting an outright naval blockade,” Gregg Roman, Executive Director of the Middle East Forum, speculated in comments to the Post.

Roman continued, “Their primary approach would involve rapidly deploying naval mines across the shipping lanes—this is their most effective tool for immediate disruption. They’d simultaneously launch anti-ship missiles from mobile coastal batteries like their Ghader and Nasir systems, targeting oil tankers from distances up to [185 miles].”

From the New York Post:

Iran has no legal authority to block sea traffic through Hormuz, and any attempts by its navy to bar entry to the strait would likely be met by a strong response.

Ships with the US Fifth Fleet, along with other Western navies, are patrolling the area at all times.

It is bordered by Iran to the north and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the south… China, the world’s biggest buyer of Iranian oil and a critical partner that has previously used its veto power at the UN Security Council to block sanctions or resolutions against Tehran, would be particularly affected by any closure.

It is unclear whether Iran is actually capable of closing the strait now or whether it is simply trying to blowhard ships into avoiding the strait out of fear of attacks. The latter option is entirely possible.

PJ Media will bring you more information if and when Iran takes action to shut down the major trade passage. 

