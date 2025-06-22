WATCH: Scott Jennings BRUTALLY Dismantles a Former DNC Spokesperson's Absurd Iran Take

President Trump may have prevented World War III and Democrats are angry that he didn’t seek their permission first.

Seriously. While the usual suspects are screaming for impeachment, the party’s leadership is angry they weren’t consulted in advance so they could leak the plans to media and make Trump look incompetent.

"President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans. No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy,” Chuck Schumer claimed. “Confronting Iran's ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity. The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased.”

The desperate cries to impeach Trump over these strikes are as pathetic as they are predictable. The argument that the action was illegal is utterly baseless, unless, of course, Democrats are now willing to retroactively demand the impeachment of Barack Obama. Was his raid in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden an impeachable offense? Were his unauthorized airstrikes in Libya grounds for removal? Of course not. This isn't about constitutional principles for the Left; it's about their visceral hatred of Donald Trump and their inability to accept his leadership. The liberal reaction was always going to be a knee-jerk descent into madness, and they did not disappoint. This was perfectly encapsulated on CNN, where former DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa attempted to peddle the tired narrative of Trump as an out-of-control monarch, only to be swiftly and brutally dismantled by Scott Jennings.

Hinojosa contended that the action lacked proper oversight, stating that without congressional approval, the president "needed to show that there was a real, true threat to the United States and that the strike would not cause escalation." She noted that the typical legal review process involving multiple government agencies had been eliminated by the administration and that the Department of Defense had remained silent on the legality of the strike. "What will be critical in the weeks to come is, Congress must see the underlying intelligence about how they were in direct threat," Hinojosa insisted.

After laughing at her analysis, Jennings delivered a sharp rebuke that dismissed her concerns as naive and disconnected from reality. He countered her procedural arguments by highlighting the long history of aggression from the targeted regime. With biting sarcasm, Jennings cut through her rationalizations.

"You're arguing that, after 46 years of the Iranian regime killing Americans, threatening Americans, saying over and over and over again 'Death to America,' that maybe they were just—didn't mean it?" he asked. "That they're fiery, but mostly peaceful Iranian butchers?"

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY FIRES BACK at ex-DNC spox who suggests it wasn't apparent Iran posed direct threat to U.S.🇺🇸



"You're arguing that after 46 years of the Iranian regime killing Americans, threatening Americans, saying over and over and over again, 'Death to America,' that… pic.twitter.com/1qzHuBYnap — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 22, 2025

Jennings’s blistering critique perfectly captured the core issue. The attempt to paint Trump as the source of chaos is a transparent and clumsy political tactic that simply won’t stick. The American people are not stupid; they understand that a rogue theocracy chanting "Death to America" cannot be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

The left wants to make this about Trump. Why? Because they want to distract the public from the Democrats’ disastrous legacy of appeasement. President Trump's strike was not just righteous; it was a necessary course correction that has made America, and the world, a safer place.

