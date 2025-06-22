About Those Democrats Calling for Trump’s Impeachment Over His Iran Strikes

Democrats wasted no time showing their true colors after President Donald Trump decisively took out Iran’s nuclear program. Instead of acknowledging the threat posed by a regime hell-bent on acquiring weapons of mass destruction, the left immediately defaulted to its usual script of outrage, hand-wringing, and impeachment talk.

The ink was barely dry on reports of the successful strike before prominent Democrats were out in force, condemning Trump’s actions as reckless and “impeachable.”

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claimed in a post on X. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

“This is not about the merits of Iran’s nuclear program,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) said. “No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without the approval of Congress. This is an unambiguous impeachable offense.”

There were countless others jumping on the same bandwagon.

These assessments, are, of course, stupid and reek of hypocrisy. Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been an open secret for years, and a nuclear-armed Iran would be a catastrophe not just for the Middle East, but for the entire world. Democrats, apparently, would rather gamble with global security than admit that Trump did what needed to be done.

While disagreement of how to handle Iran is legitimate, calling this an impeachable offense is beyond absurd.

What’s truly remarkable here is the left’s willful blindness to the stakes. Iran is not just another country; it’s a regime that has repeatedly threatened its neighbors, sponsored terrorism, and openly called for the destruction of Israel and the United States. Allowing Iran to inch closer to a nuclear weapon is not just naïve—it’s suicidal. Yet, for Democrats, the overriding priority is to oppose Trump at every turn, even if that means undermining American security and credibility abroad.

This is the same party that once prided itself on “standing up to tyranny” and “defending democracy.” Now, their knee-jerk reaction to any show of American strength is to run to the nearest microphone and demand impeachment. It’s a sad commentary on how far the Democratic Party has drifted from reality.

Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine blasted those in party playing the impeachment card. “It needs to be said by more Democrats: this was not an impeachable offense, and Trump did not need congressional approval for one precision attack under the circumstances, just as Obama did not when striking Bin Laden.”

He continued, “Why can’t our Party just say it’s great we achieved the objective and destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites, god bless the soldiers who carried this out and made it home safely, god bless our country, military, allies, and we look forward to a full intel briefing.”

“If one must then assert Congressional authority at the moment, add that any escalation will require congressional approval,” Turrentine added. “And if you must, express concern for where this may go and what might come next.”

Turrentine also criticized the failure of many Democrats to affirm the longstanding party position that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, calling it a symptom of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The reality is that Democrat presidents have a long history of launching military strikes without seeking prior congressional approval—and no one batted an eye. Bill Clinton ordered bombing campaigns in Kosovo, Sudan, and Afghanistan. Barack Obama led the disastrous intervention in Libya. Joe Biden launched airstrikes in Syria in 2021 andhis blatant “wag the dog” operation in Yemen in 2024. All of these actions were justified under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, which grants the president authority as commander-in-chief to take limited military action without a congressional vote.

Let’s be clear: the Constitution doesn’t say that only Democrat presidents can act decisively while Republicans need permission slips from Congress. If it was constitutional then, it’s constitutional now. The double standard is glaring—and indefensible.

President Trump did what was necessary: He acted decisively to eliminate a grave threat. Instead of uniting behind the president in a moment of national security, Democrats have chosen to play politics with America’s safety. The American people deserve better than this endless parade of partisan theatrics.

