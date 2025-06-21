The Jihad Wing of the Democrat Party Weighs in on the Iran Strike and It's Predictably Hysterical

Victoria Taft | 10:31 PM on June 21, 2025
Kevin Wolf/AP Images for CPD Action

Within minutes of Saturday night's successful U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, the jihad wing of the U.S. Democrat Party threw a public wing ding, threatened to impeach the president, and one of them was given a star turn on Tehran TV..

There is serious concern following the air strike on the three nuke sites, of course. And, naturally, the question is: what happens now? But, frankly, reactions by the Hamas wing of the Squad were a little pat — hoping to gin up some outrage and score political points. They face political headwinds in a country in which 79% of their fellow Democrats overwhelmingly oppose a nuclear Iran. 

If the strikes were as successful as advertised, then Trump just solved that problem. 

Now, the Squad wants to lynch him.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) issued a statement claiming that the strikes "mark a dangerous and reckless escalation of an already volatile conflict in the Middle East." She added, "Military strikes will not bring peace. They will only provoke more violence, destabilize the region, and endanger U.S. troops and civilians." 

Furthermore, she claimed that no effort at diplomacy had been taken, saying, "We’ve seen what happens when diplomacy is sidelined in favor of bombs." She apparently doesn't remember that the mullahs left the negotiating table in Europe. 

Sounding a little like Trump, Omar said, “The American people are tired of endless war. We need to end this madness before more lives are lost.”

Omar's remarks were featured on Iranian TV (probably because she was the only member of the Squad appropriately attired for the mullahs' 7th century sensibilities). 

The mission was flawlessly carried off because nobody leaked the details, whispered to a reporter, or dropped a dime to a mullah. But Omar was joined by Michigan's Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza), who demanded to know why they were not told the details of the mission and allowed to give their consent. 

She wrote that the limited U.S. strike was "an act of war" and unconstitutional. 

She rightly worries about the U.S. allowing itself to be dragged into another endless war in a 7th century hellhole. 

     Related: Trump's Audacious Deception, Tight OpSec, Shocking Stealth in Lead-Up to Hit on Iran's Nuke Sites

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wants Congress to take immediate action "to rein in Trump." 

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-CHAZ), an unofficial member of the Squad, took a minute off from celebrating another day of PRIDE to sing from the Squad's song sheet.

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crocket (D-Crazyville) scolded the president: "Here is yet another reminder that the Constitution is not optional…Congress must authorize military force before any president—including Trump—launches a strike."

The only one who didn't stick to the talking points was New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who added that she wa Trump to be impeached, too. 

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.

Senator John Fetterman disagreed with the ladies, saying bombing the nuke sites was a great idea.

We're sure the lawfare crowd will try to tie up Trump in the courts over this issue. The Authorized Use of Military Force doesn't include Iran, according to Just Security, but there is room under the Constitution in which the president may use force "to protect an important national interest." 

     Related: Trump Warns Iran Against Retaliation

What Iran has done to Americans without nuclear weapons has been bad enough. Just look at this list:

Now, imagine Iran with a nuke. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

