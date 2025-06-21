Trump's Audacious Deception, Tight OpSec, Shocking Stealth in Lead-Up to Hit on Iran's Nuke Sites

The first word anyone heard of American B-2 bomber strikes on Iranian nuclear sites was by President Donald Trump himself on TruthSocial right after 8 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday night.

There was nary a leak. There was no chest beating from Congress. No reports of "we hear that..." The Operational Security leading to this strike on a Saturday appears to have been flawless.

While all the pieces on the chess board were being moved—doomsday planes, B-2, carrier strike groups, there were multiple feints used by the Trump Administration to lull the mullahs into thinking they had a little time to get out of this dilemma.

Trump told the Iranian leadership, or what remains of it after Israel's tactical strikes on their penthouses, that he'd give them up to two weeks to give up their nuclear enrichment program.

Two days later, the mission was put into motion.

Two squadrons of B-2 bombers kept up the feint.

Jennifer Griffin at Fox News reported that one group of bombers moved west toward Guam from the Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri, and another moved east. She reported that the group headed west to Guam would not have had time to get to the Iranian targets in time. The squadron that headed east got the assignment.

Griffin speculates because of the circumstances of this mission and the possibility of remaining operational air defenses in Iran, the B-2s required a fighter jet escort. We'll soon find out all the moving parts of this mission, but that's a lot of people who said not a word about this mission.

Fox News's Sean Hannity spoke to President Trump, who told him that the stealth bombers took out the most formidable target, the mountain-embedded Fordow nuclear enrichment plant. He was told the U.S. Air Force bombers used six 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrators — bunker busters — on the Fordow nuclear site.

U.S. officials are reported to believe that the nuclear site doesn't exist anymore.

The other two Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz and Isfahan, softened up by Israeli bombs, were struck by U.S. Navy submarines in the region using a reported 30 Tomahawk missiles.

The World War II generation was told that "loose lips sink ships." Trump made sure that this generation of war fighters kept everything on closer-than-close hold.

