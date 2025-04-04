Migrants Killed Half of Spain’s Female Murder Victims

A new report is circulating that half of the Spanish women killed so far this year were murdered by “foreigners,” i.e., migrants, most particularly Arab/Muslim migrants. The religion of peace strikes again, thanks to the ideology of wokeness.

It ought to be blindingly obvious that bringing in many thousands of foreigners who practice a religion and come from a culture that encourages exploitation, violence, rape, and murder — all of which Islamic holy texts explicitly endorse — would create a crime crisis. But Western wokies are willfully deluded, and in the name of tolerance and progressivism, large numbers of violent foreign men have swarmed into Europe. Unsurprisingly, that has created a crime crisis across the continent, though it’s rare for governments to be honest enough to take accurate statistics.

The European Conservative reported the latest statistic from Spain on April 3, and it comes as VOX party spokesman José Antonio Fúster has become the target of a hate crime probe because he dared to make the link between mass illegal immigration and crime increases. How dare he not be so open-minded that his brains fell out (to borrow a phrase from G.K. Chesterton)!

With “foreigners” making up only 13.4% of Spain’s population but 50% of murderers of Spanish women, it is obvious that there is a problem. The European Conservative noted the threat to women from toxically masculine migrants:

This trend raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the migration and integration policies of successive governments over the past few decades. Of particular concern is the high rate of femicides committed by individuals from Morocco, who are statistically almost six times more likely to commit such crimes than Spaniards. The Romanian community also shows a troubling pattern, with a rate 3.4 times higher than the national average relative to its population size.. Moreover, the high concentration of these crimes in specific regions is also worrying. Andalusia and Catalonia stand out in particular, regions with a significant increase in their foreign population in recent years. Andalusia has had the highest absolute number of murders of women since 2003, closely followed by Catalonia and the Valencia region. A particularly alarming fact is that foreign perpetrators in the Madrid region now outnumber Spaniards.

It took Spain some 800 years to kick the Muslims out last time. This time, they’re welcoming the colonizers back in willingly. What a tragic reversal of the Reconquista.

Despite these figures, José Antonio Fúster, national spokesman for the right-wing VOX party, was recently accused of a “hate crime” after publicly stating that people arrested one night in Barcelona were mainly Arabs. Fúster insists he was only telling the truth. He has referenced previously leaked police reports—already published by other media and social networks—claiming his goal was to warn about the real consequences of the ‘open door’ immigration policy promoted by different governments.

What unmitigated gall! Maybe Spain will lock him up as France convicted anti-mass migration Marine Le Pen.

Fúster is not cowed at the threat of conviction for his supposed hate crime, believing that other Spaniards will take up his cause. The European Conservative added:

The Minister for Equality, Ana Redondo, categorically denies that there is a specific problem linked to immigration, describing the criticism as “dangerous” and “xenophobic.” However, her official position contrasts sharply with the data provided by her ministry, suggesting that, beyond political discourse, there is a structural problem.

There’s the understatement of the century.

When I was in Spain’s next-door neighbor, Portugal, our friendly and talkative Muslim immigrant cab driver very frankly told us that he and his fellow migrants will be “taking over” Portugal. He had little interest in assimilation. He didn’t like to learn the Portuguese language, he was planning to send any children he might have to explicitly Muslim schools, he aims to have a very large family (unlike most Portuguese), and despite his home country being so awful he had to leave, he was still very proud of being Bangladeshi. And if that is even the attitude of friendly Muslim migrants who are holding down jobs instead of taking to a life of crime, you can understand that Europe is really about to be conquered without any wars.

