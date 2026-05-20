The Toxic Trio: Democrats, Netflix, and Hollywood’s Panic Playbook

Trump ally David Ellison is set to purchase Warner Bros.-Discovery — the company that owns CNN, HBO, and much more — and liberals in Washington, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley will do anything to stop him.

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Democrats in Congress, like Elizabeth Warren , are loudly calling for regulators to delay the deal or scuttle it altogether.

And according to sources spoken to by journalist Eriq Gardner of Puck News, Netflix has also hired a former Justice Department antitrust official to help kill the Paramount deal behind the scenes. They also may be funding an astroturf campaign in which they are getting Hollywood elites to voice their opposition.

You can always tell when the Left is losing control of the narrative.

They panic. They scream. And then they reach for whatever levers of power they still control — the courts, the regulators, the bureaucratic swamp — to try to shut you down.

We’re watching it happen in real time.

For years, they censored MAGA voices through Big Tech. Shadow bans. Algorithm suppression. Outright bans. If you challenged the narrative, you got silenced.

That door is closing.

So now it’s Plan B: delay, obstruct, and bleed out anyone who threatens their grip on power.

Enter David Ellison, stage right.

A disruptor. A Trump ally. And now the man at the center of a $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery — a move that shareholders approved because it will bring a massive injection of competition into a stale, ideologically captured media landscape.

But to the Democrat–Hollywood machine? It’s an existential threat.

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Because they’ve seen what Ellison does when he gets inside the system.

When he moved into the CBS orbit, he made real changes. He elevated independent voices like Bari Weiss — someone who walked away from legacy media when it became a progressive echo chamber — and helped foster an environment where journalism meant asking questions again.

Segments got killed for being one-sided. Reporters were pushed to dig into stories the corporate press ignored — government waste, fraud, failures that didn’t fit the approved narrative.

That’s not business as usual. That’s disruption. And it sent shockwaves through a media class that survives on uniformity and control.

Then there’s Hollywood — where Ellison’s track record really sets off alarm bells.

This is the guy behind Top Gun: Maverick — a patriotic, unapologetically pro-America blockbuster that did something modern Hollywood has forgotten how to do: It entertained without lecturing. It didn’t divide; it brought audiences together.

And the result? Massive success. Because Americans are starving for content that reflects who they are — not what a handful of coastal elites think they should be.

That’s the model Ellison represents. And that’s exactly what terrifies the Left.

Because for years, Democrats, Hollywood, and Big Tech have operated as one aligned machine — shaping culture, controlling narratives, and pushing a worldview that prioritizes ideology over storytelling.

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Which brings us to the hypocrisy at the center of this entire fight.

When Netflix was circling Warner Bros. Discovery with an $83 billion offer, where was the outrage? Where were the hearings? The investigations? The warnings about monopoly power? Nowhere.

Because that deal would have consolidated even more cultural influence inside a friendly, ideologically aligned ecosystem.

Netflix taking control of HBO Max. Expanding its dominance. Locking in the same pipeline of content, the same worldview, the same narrative control.

Democrats were fine with it. Encouraged it, even.

Then Ellison shows up — and suddenly it’s DEFCON 1.

Elizabeth Warren calls it an “antitrust disaster.” Richard Blumenthal demands national security probes.

National security? From the same people who’ve ignored border chaos, drug trafficking, and global instability for years? Give me a break.

Related: Hollywood Elites: Free Market Capitalism for Me, Socialism for Thee

This isn’t about antitrust. It’s not about security. It’s about control.

Because Ellison represents something they cannot tolerate: competition. Not just in business, but in ideas.

If this deal goes through, you don’t just get another media merger; you get a crack in the system.

More films that look like Maverick and more newsrooms willing to challenge groupthink instead of enforcing it. Then their monopoly breaks.

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That’s what this is really about: narrative control.

Democrats, Hollywood, and Netflix aren’t trying to “protect competition.” They’re trying to protect their dominance over what Americans see, hear, and ultimately believe.

So they go to the playbook: delay the deal, launch investigations, apply regulatory pressure, run up the legal bills, and drag it out until it collapses under its own weight. Classic swamp warfare.

But here’s the tell — and it’s the most important part. When they come at you this hard, this coordinated, this fast, it means you’re over the target. They see the shift happening. And they know that if Ellison breaks through at scale, their entire grip on cultural dominance collapses.

That’s why they’re panicking. Once competition in ideas actually exists again, it’s game over for the narrative they’ve been peddling for years.

This fight isn’t just about one deal. It’s about who controls the culture.

And for the first time in a long time, that control is being challenged.