Democrats Might Want to Press the Panic Button Over the Midterms Now

House Republicans are heading into the 2026 midterm cycle with record-breaking cash and a shrinking battlefield. Despite the polls and the narrative being pushed by the mainstream media, Republicans seem to have momentum that Democrats appear unable to match. And Democrats can’t spin this, no matter how hard they try.

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Rep. Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told CBS News this week that the NRCC raised $47.1 million in the first quarter of the year, the largest first-quarter haul in the committee's history. March alone brought in $28.1 million, also a record. The committee now has $78.2 million in cash on hand and has raised $164.4 million for the entire cycle.

"This is the best first quarter we've ever had," Hudson said, adding that Republican donors understand what's at stake. "Republican donors are investing. They understand that the House majority is a firewall against Democrat overreach."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it raised $45.3 million in the same period. For the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I should point out that’s a smaller amount than the GOP raised.

More importantly, the DCCC has only $70 million cash on hand compared to the NRCC's $78.2 million, and that cash-on-hand gap is the number that will actually matter when campaigns go into full sprint mode this fall.

Now, you could argue that the difference is negligible. But, hear me out.

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Here’s the thing: the out-of-power party usually raises big money in midterm cycles because grassroots anger drives donations. Opposition energy is a legitimate force, and frustrated voters tend to open their wallets very, very wide. So, with that dynamic already baked into these numbers, Republicans are still ahead.

If I were in the Democrat Party leadership, I’d flag this as a problem.

Of course, DCCC chairwoman Rep. Suzan DelBene tried to put a cheerful spin on the numbers. "America is ready for change, and the public is souring on House Republicans' broken promises as life continues to be too expensive for far too many hardworking families," DelBene said. "Across the country, we're seeing overwhelming support for House Democrats and our candidates."

Sure. Sure.

So, yeah, things are not going so well for the Democrats right now. They're also taking losses in the redistricting wars, making their path to a House majority steeper than it already was. Add to that the millions they flushed down the toilet on an unconstitutional gerrymander attempt in Virginia that got shot down by the state Supreme Court, and you've got a party that's both outspent and outmaneuvered before the real campaigning even begins.

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Hudson isn't buying the Democrats' rosy national narrative. "Democrats like to point to national polls, national generic ballot tests, to try to tell you what's going to happen in these 30 or 40 congressional races," he said. "But the fact is, if you look race by race, every one is an individual race, and every one of these we have the advantage in candidate quality. There are more Democrat seats up for grabs than Republican seats."

Yes, he's got a point. Out of 435 House seats, only somewhere between 30 and 40 are genuinely competitive. So, right off the bat, the potential for a Democrat wave is basically nothing, but when you take into account the various factors that influence an election, Republicans are looking good to stave off a Democrat majority in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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