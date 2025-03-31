BREAKING: Left Destroys French Democracy, Bars Chief Opposition Leader from Running for President

Marine Le Pen was leading in the polls for the 2027 French presidential election, but that doesn’t matter anymore: on Monday, a judge in Paris found her guilty of misappropriating European Union funds. She has been sentenced to prison (although she will apparently not serve her sentence behind bars but by the practically equal humiliation of wearing an ankle bracelet, as if she were a career criminal whose whereabouts needed to be constantly monitored), a substantial fine, and most significantly of all, a ban on political activity for five years. That means that she can’t run for president in 2027. Not coincidentally, Le Pen is also the chief critic of France’s leftist political elites and their open borders policies.

Sound familiar? It should. It looks as if the French political establishment has succeeded where the American political establishment failed, although they both tried essentially the same tactic: framing their principal opponent for various crimes so that he or she would either be barred from running for president or rendered so noxious in the eyes of the voters that a once-appealing candidate became unelectable.

The American left managed to get Trump for an array of bogus crimes: misdemeanors elevated to felonies, especially for the occasion, and a liability judgment for sexual abuse based on the implausible and unsupported claims of a fantasist that required the extension of the statute of limitations to bring the case. Nevertheless, they didn’t succeed in getting him banned from running for president or imprisoned. In France, the authoritarian leftists have fared better. Le Pen has no right to appeal her sentence, which means that her political career is essentially over, and the French left can breathe easy for the foreseeable future.

Le Pen’s political career has been ended for supposed crimes that involved, according to a Monday report in The Spectator, “misusing European Union funds.” Yet “the judge accepted that there had been no personal enrichment on the part of Le Pen or her co-accused,” and ended her political career anyway because “a ‘system’ had been set up in 2009 that ran until 2016” that supposedly allowed Le Pen and other defendants to set about “subverting democracy.” The French leftist elites, you see, are saving “our democracy” by barring the main contender for the presidency from running for the office.

Once again: does this sound familiar? The Spectator adds: “Coming just two weeks after Cǎlin Georgescu was disqualified from running in the Romanian election, the judgment will also reinforce the impression among a growing number of Europeans that it is the EU elite subverting democracy.” No kidding, really? “Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out,” said the renowned ex-leftist David Horowitz, and here we are. The left is afraid that it can’t win elections anymore, and so we saw all the lawfare against Trump, and now they’ve eliminated the threat of Le Pen. This won’t be the last of the left’s undemocratic actions, either.

That’s because the political and cultural currents all over the West are moving away from the left. The march of the “progressives” (that is, those who want a massive federal state controlling every aspect of life) toward final victory and the imposition of authoritarian socialist rule seemed drearily inevitable just a few years ago, but now it is very much in doubt. Those who are unshakably convinced that they are right and righteous, however, are not inclined to give up power freely and willingly to those who will set about to dismantle the socialist edifices they have been assiduously building in Western Europe and North America for all these years.

They weren’t able to defeat Trump, but they are doing all they can now, as was to be expected, to block him from destroying the corrupt system they have put into place. And they’ve just succeeded in preventing Le Pen from carrying out similar reforms in France.

It isn’t all over for France, although it’s close. The Spectator observes that “Le Pen may be gone, but her party will probably benefit from this judgement. The anger of her 11 million voters is likely to go from simmering to seething in the days and weeks ahead. Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, reacted to the verdict by tweeting ‘Je Suis Marine.’ France may not have heard the last of that battle cry.”

Indeed. But the situation there is extremely dire. The mass migration, open borders policies that French President Emmanuel Macron has pursued for years have resulted in France, like Britain, Germany, Sweden, and other countries, being inundated with Muslim migrants, many of whom have no intention of assimilating or tolerating French culture. The leftist elites have eliminated the Le Pen threat, but they may find that they have bought for themselves a Pyrrhic victory: they will retain power in France, yet their policies have set their nation on the road to a day when there is no more France left to rule.

