CA Schools Help Kids Meet Gender Clinicians Without Parental Consent

Davis, California, schools are being accused of secretively helping kids 12 years and older meet with “gender clinicians.”

Last year, gr*omer California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation banning schools from informing parents about their children’s “gender identities.” That legislation is already bearing rotten fruit, and in Davis, young kids are being gr*omed into life-altering decisions based on the perverted fantasy of “transgender” ideology. This is child abuse.

Gays Against Groomers posted on May 15, “In Davis, CA, schools are secretly letting kids 12+ meet with [trans]gender clinicians—no parental consent. They’re giving out free breast binders and pen!s tucking kits behind parents’ backs! This is happening inside @DJUSD junior high, in so-called ‘Wellness Centers.’”

This comes soon after a Southern California competition turned out to be totally rigged against female athletes thanks to California’s transgender obsession: “[a] boy is ranked #1 in Girl’s Long Jump, High Jump & Triple Jump! Girls are losing scholarships, trophies, sponsorships–everything they've worked for. If you're in California today, stand up for Girls Sports!”

A boy is ranked #1 in Girl’s Long Jump, High Jump & Triple Jump! Girls are losing scholarships, trophies, sponsorships–everything they've worked for. If you're in California today, stand up for Girls Sports!



Don't turn your back on girls!@GAG_California pic.twitter.com/iKkThNjfvH — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 10, 2025

As for DJUSD, it just won the Best Community for Music Education award. Its administrators and teachers certainly don’t believe in educating kids to believe in the reality of biological sex, however.

Interestingly, DJUSD’s calendar lists “Harvey Milk Day” on May 22. Milk, an LGBTQ activist icon, was an accused pedophile, who reportedly preyed on and even raped underage boys. At age 33, Milk is said to have had a sexual relationship with 16-year-old Jack Galen McKinley. This is the man DJUSD is celebrating and holding up as a role model to kids.

It is no longer safe — if it ever was at any time over the last few decades — to put kids in public school in California, or in almost any other state, for that matter. Even in Republican states like Texas and Florida, there are too many teachers, administrators, and curriculum specialists who are very woke, hence the frenzy whenever politicians in the states try to remove DEI, porn, and CRT from curricula.

Speaking of creepy Californians, GAG also shared (warning: graphic content):

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore “Queen Bethe C–khim” & “Novice Sister Man Romeo” (California) Not just a regular Drag Queen Story Hour performer, but also a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (shocker?) Not only did he love doing drag and performing for all-ages, but he also apparently enjoyed sitting in his truck at a beachside park, surrounded by families, masturb@ting for over an hour with the door wide open.

He should never have been allowed near children. But in the People’s Republic of Commiefornia, anything goes.

