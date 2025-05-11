This Roundup of Gr*omer Teachers Will Chill You

As your latest advertisement for homeschooling, here’s a roundup of truly perverted public school pedagogues out to sexualize your kids.

Multiple teachers have been exposed for mixing their drag queen hobbies and teaching careers, a Florida teacher is accused of trying to assault a 9-year-old, and a “Teacher of the Year” has just been convicted on charges of repeated sexual abuse of students.

It’s stories like these that make me devoutly thankful I was homeschooled. Today being Mothers’ Day, it is a perfect time to thank my mother and all mothers who protected their kids from the horrors of U.S. public schools in the 21st century.

In February, Libs of TikTok shared, “Former California 'Teacher of the Year' Jacqueline Ma sobbed in court as she pleaded guilty to having sexual relationships with two students, aged 11 and 12. She faces 30 years to life in prison.” The update May 10 was that Ma has indeed been sentenced to decades in prison. This is a victory for justice and for protecting children.

BREAKING: Former California ‘Teacher of the Year’ sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for sexually abusing elementary school students



Here she is sobbing in court.



Libs of TikTok also issued her weekly roundup on gr*omer teachers, and it included disturbing stories from across the country of adults not only gr*oming but also trying to assault young children.

Benjamin Slinkard teaches middle school at Nashville’s Metro Schools. He is also a drag queen who loves to perform sexually provocative shows for kids. Libs of TikTok wrote, “He even once bragged about turning a young boy into a drag queen! Schools that endorse this behavior from teachers should be investigated.” Absolutely.

Next, we have Timothy Caughlin, a teacher at Victor Central Schools in NY, who treated students to a drag show at school where he dressed up provocatively like a woman and sang and danced for them.

The school district would not respond to a request for comment, naturally. Caughlin’s conduct is indefensible, but they apparently plan to let it continue even though they really know it is wrong.

At least Lee Hughes, a former teacher a Pinellas Preparatory Academy in Florida and a pedophile, is facing consequences for his evil actions. Hughes was arrested “for allegedly attempting to meet up with a 9-YEAR-OLD for sexual activities.” He faces up to 10 years in prison and hopefully will be kept away for a very long time from children.

Meet Timothy Caughlin, a teacher at @VictorSchools. He treated students to a drag show at school where he dressed up provocatively like a woman and sang and danced for them. Absolutely disgusting. Does superintendent @VictorCSD_Super approve of this?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 8, 2025





While there are still good public school teachers, they must fight a perverted system, and the schools are unfortunately increasingly little more than indoctrination and sexualization centers to poison our kids’ brains and put them at the mercy of mentally ill gr*omers.

