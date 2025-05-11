This Roundup of Gr*omer Teachers Will Chill You

Catherine Salgado | 12:45 PM on May 11, 2025
Image by Marcel van Engelenburg from Pixabay

As your latest advertisement for homeschooling, here’s a roundup of truly perverted public school pedagogues out to sexualize your kids.

Multiple teachers have been exposed for mixing their drag queen hobbies and teaching careers, a Florida teacher is accused of trying to assault a 9-year-old, and a “Teacher of the Year” has just been convicted on charges of repeated sexual abuse of students. 

Advertisement

It’s stories like these that make me devoutly thankful I was homeschooled. Today being Mothers’ Day, it is a perfect time to thank my mother and all mothers who protected their kids from the horrors of U.S. public schools in the 21st century.

In February, Libs of TikTok shared, “Former California 'Teacher of the Year' Jacqueline Ma sobbed in court as she pleaded guilty to having sexual relationships with two students, aged 11 and 12. She faces 30 years to life in prison.” The update May 10 was that Ma has indeed been sentenced to decades in prison. This is a victory for justice and for protecting children.

RelatedMothers’ Day and the ‘Sustained Sacrifice’ of Motherhood

Libs of TikTok also issued her weekly roundup on gr*omer teachers, and it included disturbing stories from across the country of adults not only gr*oming but also trying to assault young children.

Advertisement

Benjamin Slinkard teaches middle school at Nashville’s Metro Schools. He is also a drag queen who loves to perform sexually provocative shows for kids. Libs of TikTok wrote, “He even once bragged about turning a young boy into a drag queen! Schools that endorse this behavior from teachers should be investigated.” Absolutely.

Next, we have Timothy Caughlin, a teacher at Victor Central Schools in NY, who treated students to a drag show at school where he dressed up provocatively like a woman and sang and danced for them.

The school district would not respond to a request for comment, naturally. Caughlin’s conduct is indefensible, but they apparently plan to let it continue even though they really know it is wrong.

For Our VIPs: ‘Tolerance’ and Passivity: How to Destroy a Free Society

At least Lee Hughes, a former teacher a Pinellas Preparatory Academy in Florida and a pedophile, is facing consequences for his evil actions. Hughes was arrested “for allegedly attempting to meet up with a 9-YEAR-OLD for sexual activities.” He faces up to 10 years in prison and hopefully will be kept away for a very long time from children.

Advertisement


While there are still good public school teachers, they must fight a perverted system, and the schools are unfortunately increasingly little more than indoctrination and sexualization centers to poison our kids’ brains and put them at the mercy  of mentally ill gr*omers.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting on our education crisis? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: CULTURE
Tags: CALIFORNIA EDUCATION FLORIDA PUBLIC SCHOOL SCHOOL SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Recommended

Bombshell Body Cam Footage Has House Democrats Facing Potential Arrest for Assault Matt Margolis
Hypocrisy, Thy Name is Hogg: DNC Vice Chair Now OPPOSES Gender/Racial Quotas, and You’ll Never Guess Why Scott Pinsker
When Joe Biden’s Brain Melted on ‘The View,’ Something Unexpected Happened: A Democratic Star Was Born Scott Pinsker
The Columbia University Protest Creates a Dangerous New Precedent for Hatred Michael A. Letts
Did Jasmine Crockett Reveal Whom the Democrat Establishment Has Chosen as Its 2028 Nominee? Matt Margolis
NBC's Pathetic Hit Piece on Kash Patel Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
'And Joe Worked Really Hard!' Oh, Please.
Charles Barkley Draws Line in Sand Over Women's Sports
The Left's Favorite Legal Slogan Became Its Biggest Weakness
Advertisement